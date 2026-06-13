Why Situation for MSU's Jesse McCulloch is Fascinating

Next winter and spring are going to be a big one for Jesse McCulloch.

The former three-star recruit has flashed potential at times for Michigan State . His length at 6'11" and his ability to knock down threes give McCulloch a very high ceiling. He had to take a redshirt during his true freshman season and was out of the regular playing rotation during MSU's most important games in February and March last season, though.

Battling Top Talent

Michigan State's Jesse McCulloch readies to shoot a free throw during a game against Michigan on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026 at the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

McCulloch is going to have to really earn any minutes he gets at the five. The Spartans brought in 7'2" Charlotte transfer Anton Bonke to be their starter next year, and high four-star Ethan Taylor showed a lot of promise while representing Team USA at the recent AmeriCup in Mexico.

Bonke could potentially have two seasons of eligibility left if the NCAA officially adopts the proposed "5-in-5" rule later this month. Taylor will have an even larger runway with his eligibility as a true freshman.

Nov 9, 2024; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Providence Friars center Anton Bonke (5) warms up before a game against the Stonehill Skyhawks at Amica Mutual Pavilion. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Not producing as a five-man would potentially box McCulloch out of significant minutes at the five for the foreseeable future. Bonke already provides the stretch ability most teams want from a center these days.

Taylor is definitely not a center, but has a lot of athleticism for somebody who is also 7 feet tall and has the highest ceiling among this group of three.

Advantages for McCulloch

Michigan State's Jesse McCulloch makes a 3-pointer against Maryland's Collin Metcalf during the second half on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What will help McCulloch's case is the experience factor. Bonke and Taylor will be spending their first seasons with the program. They haven't had two prior years to learn the Spartans' system and culture. They haven't had two seasons to build up goodwill with the coaching staff.

McCulloch's most valuable asset is that he provides some lineup flexibility. He can play power forward if he needs to. Taylor and Bonke are pretty exclusively centers. That would happen when Tom Izzo needs a bigger lineup. The fact that McCulloch is a threat from behind the arc means that it can make sense for him to be on the court at the same time as both of the other centers.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo shakes the hand of an Ohio State assistant before a game at the Breslin Center on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Izzo did this all the time last year. Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper were both in the starting lineup all season together. The stretch option goes to power forward, while the more traditional option runs the five. Cam Ward , Coen Carr , Julius Avent , and perhaps Kaleb Glenn will all look for minutes at the four, too, though. It won't be quite that simple for McCulloch and Izzo.