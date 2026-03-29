MSU's Porter Martone Officially Signs with NHL's Flyers

One of the Spartans' best players is headed off to the professional level.

On Sunday afternoon, Michigan State announced via social media that star freshman Porter Martone had signed his entry-level contract with the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers. Martone was the sixth overall pick of the Flyers during the 2025 NHL Draft.

A lifelong dream realized!



Congratulations to Porter Martone on signing his entry-level contract with the Philadelphia Flyers!



Martone is one of just FIVE freshmen in Michigan State history to put up 50 points in a season and is the first since 1991-92. pic.twitter.com/wSqMw2q2KL — Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) March 29, 2026

He only spent one season at the collegiate level, but Martone was a difference-maker for the Spartans. Across 35 total games, Martone scored 25 goals (most on the team) and dished out 25 assists (tied for second on the team) for a team-best 50-point season.

That made him one of just five freshmen in program history with at least 50 points in a season, and the first since 1991-92. Adam Nightingale has made MSU a place for top-end hockey talent to go play college hockey, and Martone's tremendous season has continued to elevate the expectations of the program, even if the NCAA Tournament endings have been painful .

Michigan State's Porter Martone celebrates his empty net goal against Notre Dame during the third period on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, at the Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Martone's 1.43 points per game ranks fourth in all of Division I men's college hockey. His 0.71 goals per game is second in the country, only behind Hayden Stavroff of Dartmouth.

Now, he'll possibly get the chance to join the Flyers for the final playoff push. Philadelphia is currently three points out of the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with 10 games left to play. The Flyers (84 points) will have to catch the Columbus Blue Jackets (87 points), the Ottawa Senators (86 points), and the Detroit Red Wings (86 points) to get there.

More on Martone

Michigan State forward Porter Martone (22) celebrates scoring a goal against Michigan during the first period of Duel in the D at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, February 7, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Martone, who is from Peterborough, Ontario, committed to Michigan State back in July 2025.

He had previously been playing for the Brampton Steelheads of the OHL, becoming the captain in 2024-25. Martone also captained Team Canada's squad at World Juniors during the middle of this collegiate season, having him miss the Great Lakes Invitational. He was also Canada's captain when they won gold at the 2024 IIHF World U18 Championships.

Michigan State's Porter Martone moves the puck against Michigan during the third period on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It'll be tough to replace Martone, who was more than twice as likely to have a multi-point performance (15 times) as he was to not record any points (6 times). One decision that MSU will be awaiting is from Ryker Lee, the team's stick-handling wizard, who was in the line behind Martone's.

This will be a transformative offseason for Spartan hockey. Several significant contributors are also leaving, including Hobey Baker finalist Charlie Stramel, Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Matt Basgall, and Daniel Russell. It also feels likely that star goalie Trey Augustine will eventually sign with Detroit, too.