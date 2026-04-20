What Led to an NHL Player Appearing to Threaten an Opponent’s Life at the End of a Playoff Game

The NHL playoffs are off and running with the opening weekend of the first-round games being filled with thrilling finishes and hard-fought battles.

For proof of that just look at what took place in Las Vegas on Sunday night as the Golden Knights scored three times in the final period to get a 4-2 win over Utah. There was a fiery moment after the final whistle blew when Las Vegas’ Nic Dowd was seen screaming at a member of the Mammoth before celebrating the win with teammates.

Dowd, who gave Las Vegas a 3-2 lead with his goal midway through the third period, was one of a number of players involved in a scrum right after the puck was dropped following the Golden Knights’ empty-net goal with just over 90 seconds left in the game. Dowd got bloodied during the altercation and he apparently wasn’t too happy about it.

Here’s Dowd screaming at Utah’s Logan Kelly right after the game came to an end:

"I'm coming for you, and i'm gonna f**king kill you."



Nic Dowd with some choice words for Logan Cooley after the game 😳🫣 pic.twitter.com/UU9r5OiIbU — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 20, 2026

It sure looked like that’s what Dowd said to Kelly, though he later refused to answer a question about it after the game.

Dowd, 35, was traded from the Capitals to the Golden Knights in March, with Las Vegas hoping his experience could help them come playoff time.

What led to that heated moment

After the Golden Knights scored an empty-net goal to take a 4-2 lead, tensions flared immediately after the ensuing face-off, with Cooley shoving Dowd. That got everyone going and led to Dowd being cut just above his right eye.

This stemmed from a scrum during the faceoff at center ice after Vegas scored the empty netter 😅 pic.twitter.com/7j7gSf0rDJ — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 20, 2026

No penalties were called, despite the fact that Dowd had blood dripping down his face and onto his jersey and needed some help from the training staff on the bench to clean it up.

Dowd’s violent threat was probably just something said in the heat of the moment and he likely doesn’t have any intention of going through with the literal meaning of it, but it was still quite a thing to say to an opponent. The NHL might want to look into it and possibly hand out a fine or some other sort of punishment because it wasn’t a good look for Dowd or the league.

What Dowd had to say after the game

According to Chase Beardsley, who was covering the game for The Hockey Writers, Dowd chose not to clarify what he said to Cooley. He did, however, talk about his line’s role in the series.

“I think in the playoffs there’s not a lot of space out there, teams get really good at defending it’s hard to score goals, it’s hard to get shots,” Dowd said. He then later added: “It’s gonna be our line’s role to cause a little bit of chaos and hem teams in.”

He certainly caused some chaos with his words and it feels like the intensity of this series just went way up.

Where the Mammoth-Golden Knights series stands

Las Vegas owns a 1-0 lead in the series and will look to defend its home ice once again in Game 2, which will be played Tuesday night. The series will then shift to Utah for Games 3 and 4, where Dowd will likely hear it from Mammoth fans.

More NHL Playoffs from Sports Illustrated