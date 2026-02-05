Real Madrid Legends vs. Barcelona Legends: Confirmed Squads, How to Watch

Legendary players from Spain’s two biggest clubs are set to clash in the latest battle between the Barça Legends and Real Madrid Leyendas.

The bitter rivals faced off back in November in El Salvador, where Barcelona walked away with a comfortable 2–0 victory. Real Madrid will be eager for revenge this time out, especially after being blanked in what could have been a thrilling, back-and-forth affair.

The teams are headed to Costa Rica to lock horns for the first time since the calendar flipped to 2026, the first of four meetings coming over the next month. The match marks the first visit to the country for either club.

Each squad contains some of the best players to ever represent Real Madrid and Barcelona, players who are no strangers to leaving it all out on the pitch in a Clásico, even one that is purely for the enjoyment of the 34,000 spectators expected to be in attendance.

Here are the confirmed squads for Sunday’s match and how you can catch the action live.

When Is Real Madrid Legends vs. Barcelona Legends?

The legendary El Clásico is set to unfold on Sunday, Feb. 7, at the Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica. The match kicks off at 6 p.m. local time (5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. BST).

Real Madrid Legends Confirmed Squad vs. Barcelona Legends

Iker Casillas set the goalkeeping standard at Real Madrid. | Denis Doyle/Getty Images

The best goalkeeper in Real Madrid history is back between the posts. Iker Casillas, who played hero many of times against Barcelona, will hope to turn back the clock and add yet another triumph to his illustrious résumé.

His long-time teammate Pepe will serve in front of him. The Portuguese center back was always towing the line in El Clásicos, and there’s little to believe he will change his tactics come Sunday.

Real Madrid will rely on Guti to manufacture much of the team’s playmaking. After a 16-year senior career with Los Blancos, the versatile midfielder will be back in action, hoping to put his once clinical passing and vision back on display.

Big names are lacking for Real Madrid’s options up top, but David Barral and Edwin Congo are more than capable of leading the line and testing the Catalans’ defense.

Real Madrid’s Squad: Full List of Players

Iker Casillas

Pedro Contreras

Antonio Nuñez

Pepe

Olaya

Agus

Edwin Congo

Javi Balboa

Sávio

Iván Campo

Guti

Raúl Bravo

Fernando Sanz

David Barral

Rubén de la Red

Toni Moral

Claude Makélélé

Barcelona Legends Confirmed Squad vs. Real Madrid Legends

Ronaldinho is one of the best players to ever represent Barcelona. | Lluis Gene/AFP/Getty Images

Ronaldinho headlines Barcelona’s developing squads of legends. The Brazilian will once again don the Blaugrana shirt and look to replicate the magic he brought to the Catalan outfit during his five-year stint at the Camp Nou, which included back-to-back La Liga titles and a Champions League triumph.

He will be joined by his fellow countryman Rivaldo. The two never played together at Barcelona, just missing each other by one year, but they helped Brazil win the 2002 World Cup. Now, 24 years later, they will be reunited on the pitch.

The hero of the last legendary El Clásico Javier Saviola is back to feature again, and will hope to replicate his performance from November’s clash, where he bagged the only two goals in the game. Marc Crosas, who set up the match-winner that day in El Salvador, is also returning.

Carles Puyol, meanwhile, will lead the Catalans’ backline in Costa Rica. The center back is one of the best defenders in the history of the sport and will relish playing against the likes of Pepe and Casillas again.

Barcelona’s Squad: Full List of Players

Jesús Angoy

Vítor Baía

Carles Puyol

Andreu Fontàs

Marc Valiente

Martín Montoya

Samuel Okunowo

Fernando Navarro

Roger Garcia

Gaizka Mendieta

Phillip Cocu

Roberto Trashorras

Marc Crosas

Nolito

Javier Saviola

Ludovic Giuly

Rivaldo

Ronaldinho

How to Watch Real Madrid Legends vs. Barcelona Legends on TV and Live Stream

The match will be broadcast live on Barcelona’s YouTube channel. Only Premium members, though, will be able to access the livestream.

To join, fans must pay $9.99 per month.

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MATCH REACTION