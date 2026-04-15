MSU Hockey Quickly Adds Two More Prospects in Transfer Portal

Michigan State hockey is moving fast in the portal already.

One day after luring first-round NHL draft pick Cullen Potter away from Arizona State, Adam Nightingale and the Spartans have already gotten two more additions. Multiple reports indicate that both Minnesota forward Jimmy Clark and Northeastern goaltender Quentin Sigurdson are headed to East Lansing.

What Each Player Brings

Michigan State's Trey Augustine, center, and Matt Basgall, right, fight off Minnesota's Jimmy Clark, left, and Luke Mittelstadt, far left battle at the goal during the second period on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. Mittelstadt scored on the play. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jimmy Clark

The addition of Clark brings a lot of college hockey and experience to the Spartans' center position. He was on the second line for Minnesota this season, scoring four goals and handing out 12 assists for 16 points across 36 total appearances this season.

During Clark's three total seasons with the Golden Gophers, he's totaled 14 goals and 35 assists for 49 career points with a plus/minus of 13.

Michigan State's Reed Lebster, left, collides with Minnesota's Jimmy Clark during the first period on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Clark, who now has one year of eligibility remaining, is yet another former NHL draft pick joining Michigan State's ranks. He was picked 213th overall in the seventh round of the 2023 NHL Draft by the Minnesota Wild. Clark is also from Edina, Minn., and was also in the USNTDP program at the same time as Nightingale in 2020-21.

This is one of the right steps in replacing a lot of outgoing production for Michigan State. That top line of Porter Martone , Charlie Stramel, and Daniel Russell is all gone. Getting a Big Ten-ready player doesn't fill in that gap, but it's a start. The addition of Potter certainly helps, too.

Granite City Lumberjacks goalie Quentin Sigurdson waits for a shot during practice Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Sports Arena East in Sauk Rapids. | Zach Dwyer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Quentin Sigurdson

Another spot Michigan State was in the market for was a backup goalie. Trey Augustine left for the professional ranks, but the Spartans are bringing in first-round pick Joshua Ravensbergen this coming season to start right away. This year's backup, Melvin Strahl, is also transferring to Minnesota.

Sigurdson is MSU's replacement for Strahl. He's done a nice job in net for Northeastern in limited action. There have been 10 appearances during Sigurdson's college hockey career, with a 2.46 GAA, a solid .920 save percentage, and an overall record of 3-5-0. He will be a junior next season and have two years of eligibility left.

Michigan State mascot Sparty carries a flag during the Spartans' game against UCLA on Oct. 11, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

This past year, specifically, Sigurdson appeared in four games. He went 2-2-0 during those battles, had a save percentage of .920 again, but a GAA of 2.72.

Sigurdson started a series against Boston University back in November, stopping 75 of 81 shots (.926 save percentage). He also had a 27-for-28 night (.964) against Brown in January.

Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale looks on during the third period in the game against Ohio State on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK