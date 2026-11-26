DETROIT — Michigan State kept the door open for Arkansas at the end, but in the end, the Spartans got a resume win by inches or centimeters as the Razorbacks' last-ditch shot rimmed out.

The 11th-ranked Spartans used a second-half surge to take control and then survived a late comeback attempt by Arkansas in a 70-67 victory. This win takes MSU to 6-1 on the season and is also the team's second victory against a major opponent, joining Duke.

Here are three instant takeaways from a Michigan State victory that the team needed:

Scott Can Be 'The Guy'

Michigan State forward Jordan Scott is introduced as a starter before a game against Northern Iowa at the Breslin Center on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

This was another huge, huge game from Jordan Scott. This wasn't a super pretty game by any stretch, and Michigan State needed somebody to step forward and put the team on their back a little bit. That's normally the job Jeremy Fears Jr. has accepted and done relatively well.

Scott provided great performances for the Spartans on both the offensive and defensive ends. He scored 15 points, tying his career high, and also added eight rebounds, four blocks, and two steals. Some of those points came in as back-to-back corner threes early in the second half, at a point where it felt like MSU really needed some offense. Scott's also already put together a pretty great early argument to be on some All-Defensive teams. This Thanksgiving was some more teach-tape from his part.

The fact that Scott can be the guy who keeps Michigan State above water is a real development. There was a point in the second half where it really felt like Arkansas should have had a double-digit lead, but Scott had been making play after play after play that kept the Spartans in the game.

When you're a team like MSU, a team that just looks a little more connected than this very talented but young Arkansas squad, all you need in a game where things aren't entirely clicking is to just hang around. Scott wasn't even the big factor when Michigan State went on its big run that wound up being the difference in the end, but he's the main factor as to why the Spartans were in any sort of position to strike.

Fears Turned Up When Needed

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. dribbles against Arkansas during a game at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The first half, like many other things about Michigan State, did not go very well for Jeremy Fears Jr. He had a couple of uncharacteristic turnovers, and just didn't look to be playing at the level Spartan fans have become accustomed to seeing from him.

The second half was a different story, though. He started getting dribble penetration, finding open men, and looking like an All-American. Fears wound up finishing with 20 points and 10 assists, with 12 of those points and seven of those assists coming during the second half.

This game ends up being the fourth double-double for Fears this season, all of which have been with points and assists. He's set a pretty remarkable pace for himself, and this sort of game after a tough night at Tennessee for him was much, much needed.

Offense Caught Fire in Second Half

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo instructs his team against Detroit Mercy at the Breslin Center on Saturday, November 21, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Tom Izzo said that the Spartans' first half was the worst he'd seen in his career at Michigan State. That statement may be a little hyberbolic, but it certainly wasn't one of the best, or even average, halves that he'd seen.

Everything started to drop for MSU in the second half. The Spartans were shooting a stunning 84.2% from the field during the second half at the final media timeout, with 3:36 to go. Some of that was Kur Teng catching fire and hitting a couple of threes in a row to really get a Michigan State run going, but the sudden change of pace offensively was a little stunning to see on paper.

The big run ended up being a 21-2 run in the Spartans' favor that flipped a seven-point deficit with about 13 minutes to go into a 12-point lead with about five minutes left. Arkansas didn't go away at first, but the deficit was too much for the team in red to really overcome.

What's Next

Nov 9, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach Niko Medved reacts to an official during the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Big Ten play awaits the Spartans now. Michigan State will return to the Breslin Center for its conference opener against a Minnesota team that looks pretty frisky. The Golden Gophers have started 7-0 this year with high-major wins over Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, and Utah. If they beat Cal on Saturday, they will likely be ranked when they come to East Lansing.

This game is set for Wednesday, Dec. 2. Tip-off that day is set for 6:30 p.m. ET, and the game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.