MSU's Batt Non-Committal About CMU, Stalions NCAA Case
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Michigan State athletic director J Batt didn't get too brash when asked about how he would evaluate the school's relationship with Central Michigan after infamous sign-stealer Connor Stalions was on the Chippewas' sideline in a game against MSU in 2023.
CMU reportedly received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA relating the incident last month.
Michigan State has two future home games scheduled against Central Michigan that are set for Sept. 11, 2027, and Aug. 30, 2030. If those games were to happen, the Spartans would pay the Chippewas $1.5 million for each game. MSU already paid CMU $1.75 million for the 2023 contest.
"Certainly, there are parts of this that are under contract," Batt said about those games during a media roundtable on Wednesday. "But (we're) paying close attention to the ongoing investigation, paying close attention to it.
"I'll just say, at the end of the day, we're going to do what's best for Michigan State, and that'll be the north star."
Certainly, potentially cancelling the games would be complicated, as there are cancellation fees involved that MSU would certainly like to avoid paying.
It may also help that there's a new coaching staff at CMU now, as then-head coach Jim McElwain retired and the Chippewas have since hired Matt Drinkall, who was the OL coach at Army last season.
Has CMU reached out?
Batt declined to comment on whether Central Michigan or athletic director Amy Folan has reached out to him about the case. CMU is yet to publicly acknowledge Stalions' presence on the sideline that day or offer Michigan State an apology.
"I'm not going to make any sort of comment on that (discussions with CMU), as far as what they've talked to us about or not," Batt said. "But just know that we'll be focused on what's best for us."
Where Michigan stands
Michigan's whole ordeal relating to this is likely over. The Wolverines received neither vacated wins or a postseason ban for Stalions' whole scheme, but U-M did receive a fine that will probably go north of $20 million.
Stalions and former head coach Jim Harbaugh also both received show clauses of eight and 10 years, respectively. Current head coach Sherrone Moore also got suspended for one game for the 2026 season on top of an already-existing, self-imposed suspension for Weeks 3 and 4 (one of those games also being against CMU) this season.
For this particular incident, it was reportedly CMU wanting Stalions on the sideline, rather than Michigan sending him there. It's still not good for U-M to have a staff member in that situation, but with plausible deniability for not knowing and a punishment already received, it's hard to imagine the Wolverines facing much more scrutiny from the NCAA.
