Predicting MSU's Top Senior of 2025
Michigan State has a nice blend of experience and youth on its football team this year, and it's going to be the veterans who dictate how successful this team is in 2025.
In your final season, you want to leave it on the field. For some, it could be their final year playing football. For others, it could be the ultimate opportunity to make their case as a future pro.
So, who's going to be the Spartans' top senior this season? There are several strong candidates, but there's one whose potential feels more promising than others.
Tight end Jack Velling enters his second season with the program and his final in college football. After many had expected an elite 2024 season from the veteran, he turned in a rather underwhelming campaign.
Where Jack Velling tried to improve this offseason
This offseason, he knew where he needed to improve, and he worked on them.
"I had trouble winning against man (coverage) last year," Velling said back in the spring. "That was a big focus for me this offseason. Teams picked up on that and kind of started doing that more. I've been working on that all offseason and throughout spring ball, so I am feeling a lot better this year.
Velling also mentioned "change of direction" and "route running" as areas he tried to improve on.
"What do I think his [Velling's] ceiling is? Well, yeah, I think that's up to him," tight ends coach Brian Wozniak said in the spring. "And that's what we hit on [with] those guys.
"And really, all those guys. One of the quotes we have in that tight room is: 'Argue for your limitations and they're yours.' And so, the things that we have as our quote-unquote weaknesses right now, let's build them into our strengths. So for him, it's being a full, all-around versatile tight end.
Velling was named to the John Mackey Award Watch List for the second year in a row. The expectations are still high, if not higher.
Prediction: Jack Velling will be the Spartans' top senior this season.
