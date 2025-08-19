Jonathan Smith Offers Injury Update for MSU's Top TE
Michigan State tight end Jack Velling has dealt with a foot injury throughout most of fall camp, but according to coach Jonathan Smith, his recovery is trending in the right direction.
Smith and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren will lean on the senior tight end as one of the top options in the offense.
The expectation is that Velling will be back sooner rather than later for the Spartans and is expected to be ready for the season opener against Western Michigan.
Smith offered an update on Velling while speaking to the media on Monday afternoon.
“Velling today, getting some reps in the team period,” Smith said when asked about where the Spartans stand regarding injuries. “He looked ready to continue to go. Did some more there.”
Velling's 2025 outlook
Velling was a prized transfer from Oregon State in the 2023 winter transfer portal window. He led all tight ends in receiving touchdowns that season with eight.
Many expected Velling would come to East Lansing and offer that same kind of production. However, he could not replicate his 2023 season in his first year at MSU.
Despite not having the red zone success he did two years ago, Velling was a fairly productive pass-catcher in the Spartan offense. He finished the year with 36 receptions for 411 yards and one touchdown.
Now, after settling into the offense and a new home, Velling will once again be expected to be a major piece for MSU. He has better receiving talent around him, which should lead to the talented tight end seeing more one-on-one opportunities and chances to be schemed open.
Velling has a strong connection with quarterback Aidan Chiles, as the two were teammates with the Beavers and connected for a touchdown in 2023. The staff hopes that connection will grow and result in more points on the board in 2025.
The Spartans have dealt with multiple injuries over the past few years, including some that have derailed their season. It should relieve MSU fans to know Velling’s foot injury isn’t serious and that he will be back on the field soon.
