Key MSU Defensive Veteran's Confidence is Sky High
Michigan State junior defensive end Jalen Thompson felt there was more he could have done for his team last season, particularly when it came to rushing the quarterback, a problem the defensive unit, as a whole, struggled with.
"Seeing it on the outside looking in, it's like, 'Dang, I'm one step away or one angle," Thompson said back in the spring. "Just taking a little step more this way, I could've made that play.'"
Thompson started all 12 games last season, which was just his second at the collegiate level. He showed a ton of promise in his freshman season but fell short of the expectations placed on him in his sophomore campaign.
According to defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa, though, Thompson has high confidence in himself going into this season, to an extent that fans should feel very encouraged about.
Thompson's confidence
"From last season, I think the growth that really started with him (Thompson), it was really intrinsic in the fact that I think he knew he was a better football player than what he put on tape last year," Suiaunoa said this week. "And I think he knew it, he felt it. And so, it started there. And then now, obviously, for us as coaches, 'OK, hey, we know what you're feeling, this is what you, obviously, need to continue to get better at.'
"And then, building an action plan in terms of how to get him better in the strength room, in the film room, obviously on the field. And then, trying to utilize his skill set -- he's got a skill set that he's got a position flexibility that he can do a lot of things up front, and at the same time, not overwhelming him to where it's too much and he starts to play slow.
"But I think he's grown in the confidence in the fact that I think he believes he can be one of the best players in the country at that position. And I think he's starting to put the work behind it."
Don't be surprised if Thompson has a breakout campaign this year.
