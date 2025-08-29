Defensive Predictions for MSU vs. WMU
The Michigan State Spartans finally kick off their season against the Western Michigan Broncos tonight.
It has been a long offseason for Jonathan Smith and his team, and there is plenty of excitement about what the Spartans are capable of heading into year two under their head coach.
MSU should beat the Broncos comfortably, but they have often given the Spartans problems in previous matchups.
However, defensive coordinator Joe Rossi is confident in this group, which should lead to much better play on that side of the ball in 2025. If MSU can be at least an average Big Ten defense, this team could steal a few games.
So, as the Spartans prepare for the Broncos, what should we expect on defense?
Let’s break down three predictions about what might happen on that side of the ball tonight.
Five players will record a sack
Some will record multiple, but we will see five Spartans get after the quarterback.
Those players are Jalen Thompson, Jordan Hall, Alex VanSumeren, Quindarius Dunnigan and Darius Snow. Several of these players are experienced and will know how to get through the WMU offensive line.
Disrupting the line of scrimmage and getting the QB out of his rhythm is the biggest key to a Spartan victory, and the team will do it often.
Jalen Thompson also records an interception
This one would be interesting, the junior adding a sack and a pick to his game total.
Thompson will bat a ball into the air and come down with it. How far he will get down the field after he picks it off is another story, but the defensive end will make big plays all night.
The Spartans will rely on Thompson as a leader on the field this season, and putting together a monster performance is a step in the right direction.
MSU allows less than 150 yards of total offense
The Broncos have a lot of offensive talent to replace, so they will struggle to move the ball as they learn about their new players.
MSU is ready to make a statement on defense, and shutting the Broncos down on the ground and through the air is how it will make that happen. The Spartans often fare well defensively in season openers, and that will continue tonight.
Jalen Buckley and Blake Bosma are WMU’s top offensive players. If the Spartans can slow them down, they should be able to hold the Broncos to a low offensive total.
