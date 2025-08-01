Will MSU Open Up Playbook in 2025?
The Michigan State Spartans hope to be much better on the offensive side of the football in 2025.
MSU struggled to move the ball and put points on the board last season, which disappointed many fans, given Jonathan Smith’s offensive background. Smith and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren are looking to change that this season.
The Spartans made moves this offseason to bring in more offensive playmakers, adding eight transfers on that side of the ball. Those additions, plus the growth of the team’s returning talent, should help produce a more efficient offense.
With things shaping up to be much better offensively for the Spartans, will we see them open up the playbook in 2025?
It is hard to imagine them not doing so, and here’s why.
Quarterback Aidan Chiles is much more comfortable heading into his second season as a full-time starter. He struggled with turnovers and never looked very in rhythm in 2024, his first year in East Lansing.
With another year under his belt and his old quarterbacks coach, Jon Boyer, back in the fold, Chiles should have a much more comfortable year and should be unafraid to take more risks.
A more comfortable Chiles should allow Lindgren to dial up a more unique playbook, too.
One of the biggest reasons the Spartans will open up the playbook is due to the improvements on the offensive line. This was the biggest and most crucial area of improvement for this MSU team this offseason.
With a better offensive line, the Spartans will be able to run more long-developing trick plays in the run and pass game. People should not overlook how much improved this offensive line has become.
MSU has better pass-catchers at wide receiver and tight end this season, which should also lead to more explosive plays and more creative play calls. The Spartans had to keep things more vanilla last season, which led to poor offensive results.
An improved Jack Velling and the additions of Omari Kelly and Chrishon McCray will lead to more offensive success. Smith and Lindgren will not be afraid to dial up new plays because of these players.
The Spartans will be a new-look offense as Smith and his staff get more comfortable with their talent and vice versa. Expect them to put 2024 in the rear-view mirror.
