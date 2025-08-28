Who Will Lead MSU in Tackles vs. WMU?
The Michigan State Spartans want to have a better defensive season in 2025.
Things went well at times for defensive coordinator Joe Rossi’s group in 2024, but Rossi would largely want to see many things change and improve this season.
MSU takes on the Western Michigan Broncos tomorrow night, and it is looking to put a W in the column for the fifth consecutive season opener. Putting on a show defensively is one of the best ways the team can make that happen.
Jonathan Smith’s group has several new pieces on the defensive side of the ball, so it is anyone’s guess as to who could lead the team in tackles against a Broncos team the Spartans should beat.
So, let’s try.
Who will lead MSU in tackles against WMU? Let’s break down the three likeliest candidates.
Linebacker Jordan Hall
The middle linebacker often leads the team in tackles in most games, and Hall has the best chance to be the team’s leader after Friday’s contest.
Hall is instinctual, athletic, and intelligent, so he will be around the football often against the Broncos. WMU has always liked to run the football at a high volume, so Hall will have plenty of opportunities to make plays on the ball.
Expect to see No. 5 make many tackles and to hear his name called on the broadcast often. A double-digit tackle game is not out of the question for the junior.
Defensive Lineman Alex VanSumeren
It is not often that an interior defensive lineman leads a team in tackles, but if VanSumeren is winning his one-on-one match-ups tomorrow night, he has a chance to put up big numbers.
VanSumeren is looking to build on his career season after posting 16 tackles, three for loss, and a sack and a half. He has emerged as one of the team’s leaders, and he can express that newly found leadership on the field.
MSU will rely on its defensive line this upcoming season, and VanSumeren will play a major part in that. Will he have a big game against the Broncos?
Safety Malik Spencer
The Spartans hope Spencer has a bounce-back season in 2025.
Spencer is a safety who defends the run well, and the Georgia product will lean on that during his final season in the Green and White. He is athletic and aggressive at the point of attack, which often leads to him making many plays on the ball.
Spencer was second on the team in tackles in 2023, so he will be around the ball often. Now healthy, expect the senior to hit ball carriers tomorrow night.
