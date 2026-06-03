3 MSU 2025 Signees Set To Shine in Year 2
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Michigan State's 2025 recruiting class had an interesting first year in college.
They had already decided to stay or go after a coaching change following their true freshman seasons. Of the 18 players the Spartans signed, three exited the program this winter via the transfer portal (most notably corner Aydan West). For those that remain, a few are positioned to contribute during Year 2.
DT Derrick Simmons
Defensive tackle Derrick Simmons was the top recruit MSU landed in 2025. He was the lone 4-star recruit at 278th overall on the Rivals Industry Rankings. That was despite the fact that Simmons was playing at tiny Frankenmuth High School and was competing against Division 5 MHSAA competition.
Simmons, understandably, needed a bit of an adjustment year. He appeared in four games last season to use his redshirt and preserve his year of eligibility. Regular playing time should await him as a redshirt freshman, though. Most teams use at least three or four defensive tackles each game. Simmons should be third on the depth chart behind Ben Roberts and Illinois transfer Eli Coenen.
WR Charles Taplin
One of the surprises of the class thus far seems to be wideout Charles Taplin. He was one of the lowest-rated prospects for MSU last season, closer to the 2,000th spot than the 1,000th overall. Taplin played in each of the last four games of the season last year and kept his redshirt, catching one pass for eight yards.
The word out of the building during the spring is that a more involved role could be there for Taplin, though. Wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins said he's one of the fastest guys on the team and that he's been pleased with how Taplin's physical development has gone. Taplin was getting some first-team reps during the program's "Spring Showcase" in April as well.
TE Jayden Savoury
Tight end is another position with some unknown variables. This could lead to some chances for Jayden Savoury. He made one catch for a 16-yard gain against Boston College last year, but also ended up redshirting. Savoury was the top 2025 tight end from Michigan and also played basketball at Orchard Lake St. Mary's with his 6'5" frame.
The void at the position opened with the departures of Jack Velling and Michael Masunas. Michigan State will probably still be using multiple tight ends a lot in Nick Sheridan's new offense. In a room full of unproven players, Savoury will have his chance to rise up.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika