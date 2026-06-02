Why Retaining Rustin Young Was Underrated Move for MSU

Depth at offensive tackle is one of the strengths for Michigan State.

The Spartans will have UConn transfer Ben Murawski on the left side and either Conner Moore or Rakeem Johnson on the right side. Next up should be Georgia Southern transfer Robert Wright Jr. and returnee Rustin Young . Keeping Young is one of the more underrated moves of the offseason.

Young's Career Thus Far

From left, Michigan State's Rustin Young, Kristian Phillips, and Gavin Broscious listen to coaches during football practice on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Young was a young guy who got plenty of playing time last season, partially due to injuries to those ahead of him on the depth chart. He started five games (four at left tackle, one at right) and got a total of 448 offensive snaps.

This was just Young's redshirt freshman season. He appeared in only one game as a true freshman in 2024, against Ohio State. Back in high school in Honolulu, Young was a 4-star recruit preparing to go to Oregon State. He flipped to MSU once the Spartans hired Jonathan Smith as head coach and Jim Michalczik as offensive line coach, away from the Beavers.

Pulled Out of the Portal

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald patrols the field during his team's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Young was prepared to leave East Lansing this offseason after Smith and Michalczik were fired. He entered the transfer portal back on Jan. 5. He would've likely had a fair number of Power Four suitors as someone with starting experience at the Big Ten level and three years of eligibility left.

New head coach Pat Fitzgerald and offensive line coach Nick Tabacca must have made Young a priority then. His stint in the transfer portal was brief; he withdrew from it and ultimately decided to return to the Spartans just four days after he entered.

Role in 2026, Future Outlook

From left, Michigan State's Rustin Young, Cole Dellinger and Luka Vincic run a drill during football practice on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Young can play tackle on either side of the line, but he primarily plays on the left side. The only time he played at right tackle was when he started against Indiana last season. All 409 of his other snaps in 2025 were at left tackle.

This means he should be Murawski's primary backup this coming season. It could also be the last year Young has to be a backup. Murawski will be ineligible after the season concludes (he's also one of Michigan State's more promising NFL prospects).

Michigan State's Trent Fraley, right, and Ben Murawski participate in a drill during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There will be other players potentially seeking a starting spot at offensive tackle in 2027, such as current incoming freshman Collin Campbell. MSU could also go to the portal, but Young will be the most experienced in-house option.

Even just for now, though, Young is a pretty solid guy to have on the second-string. He held his own as a starter last season. Young isn't quite at Murawski's level just yet, but he's proven he can play the blindside blocker position at the Big Ten level. Not every backup lineman at the Power Four level during the transfer portal era can say that.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans offensive line coach Nick Tabacca instructs players during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI