Former Spartan Star Returning to NFL
The story continues for former Michigan State star defensive end Kenny Willekes.
Willekes has signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the club announced on Tuesday. After spending two seasons in the UFL, he will get another shot at making an NFL roster.
Willekes was a standout for the UFL's Michigan Panthers in the 2024 and 2025 UFL seasons, most recently having posted 31 tackles, six for loss, and 3.5 sacks in nine games. He was essential to the Panthers' run to the UFL Championship Game despite having missed the last three games due to injury.
The former Spartan star was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. After being placed on IR that September, he would be signed to the practice squad a year later and appeared in six games that 2021 season, recording 18 tackles, two for loss, 2.5 sacks, seven quarterback hits and a pass defensed.
Willekes would be placed on IR twice more in 2022 and was ultimately waived by Minnesota in the spring of 2023.
Kenny Willekes' Michigan State career
The Rockford, Michigan, native was one of the best walk-ons to ever come through Michigan State's program. He finished his career as the Spartans' all-time leader in tackles for loss with 51, a record that still stands, and was named the 2019 Burlsworth Trophy winner, which is given annually to the best player who began their collegiate career as a walk-on.
Willekes broke out in just his sophomore season, tallying 73 tackles while leading the team in sacks (7.0) and tackles for loss (14.5) in 13 games, 12 of which he started. He was named a third-team All-Big Ten honoree for his efforts.
The following season, Willekes posted 78 tackles, 20.5 for loss, and 8.5 sacks and was named a first-team all-conference honoree.
In his final collegiate campaign, Willekes totaled 78 tackles, 16.5 for loss, and a career-high 10.5 sacks. Along with his Burlsworth Trophy, Willekes was again named a first-time All-Big Ten selection and was a semifinalist for the Lombardi Award.
With his signing, Willekes reunites with former Spartan teammate and current Steelers tight end and fullback Connor Heyward.
