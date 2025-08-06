Former Spartan Standout Deemed Starter on Steelers' First Depth Chart
Week 1 of the NFL preseason kicks off this week, and that means teams have released their first depth charts.
As anticipated, one former Michigan State standout will be playing an additional position. Connor Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers has been taking reps at fullback this offseason, and while he still will play tight end, he will now be utilized in the backfield.
The Steelers released their first depth chart of training camp on Tuesday, and Heyward was slotted as the first-string fullback. He is also the No. 2 tight end at this time.
The former Spartan tight end/running back had given an offseason update back in OTAs.
"I honestly feel like I can be more versatile than I have been in my career," Heyward told reporters. "Whenever I lined up, it was at a tight end position, slot, wing. I feel like this year I can be more at a fullback position and just be able to be a moving piece and help the team in any way. That’s what I want to do this year."
Heyward has experience in the backfield, having played four seasons as a running back for Michigan State before making the switch to tight end for his final season.
Heyward's best season was his second with the Spartans, the 2018 campaign, when he logged over 500 rushing yards, five rushing touchdowns and nearly 250 receiving yards.
In that final season, 2021, Heyward recorded over 300 receiving yards and two touchdown receptions while playing in all 13 games of that memorable Michigan State season that saw the Spartans go 11-2 with a New Year's Six victory.
Heyward would be drafted by Pittsburgh in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft and has remained there ever since. He has totaled 358 receiving yards and two touchdowns in three seasons while making 12 starts in 51 games.
Heyward plays with his older brother Cam Heyward, a seven-time Pro-Bowl and four-time All-Pro defensive tackle.
The Steelers play the Jacksonville Jaguars at 7 p.m. EST at EverBank Stadium on Saturday.
