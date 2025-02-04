Spartans Extend Offer, Seeking to Flip 2026 Three-Star DB
The Michigan State Spartans will not let a prior commitment to a neighboring school shy them away from earning the top prospects in the country. 2026 three-star defensive back Kevin White Jr. was recently offered by the Spartans.
He announced the offer via social media last Thursday.
Currently a junior season at Killian High School in Miami, Florida, White is nearing the final stages of his recruiting process and had decided on a collegiate destination prior to the extended offer from Michigan State. There could be a key change if White decides to join the Green and White.
White previously verbally committed to the Toledo Rockets of the Mid-American Conference (MAC) back in October of last year. He has since received a litter of offers from top programs in hopes of gaining a flipped commitment with the Spartans being a top target.
Michigan State stands out amongst the other offers that White has garnered since announcing his original collegiate destination. Programs such as Ohio, Liberty, Bowling Green and Syracuse have shown interest, but the Spartans are surely the most attractive option on the list.
Despite being recruit by multiple schools in his home state including FAU and USF, the Spartans have done an impressive job over the years when recruiting in the Sunshine State. Considering White already chose a destination far from home, East Lansing may not be much different.
Primarily playing safety and wide receiver, White showed his ability on both sides of the ball with his speed, strength, and lateral quickness. As a defender, he has shown a strong ability to blitz off the edge, read defensive schemes, and locate the football for negative plays.
The three-star stud is also a two-sport athlete, participating in wrestling for his high school. It is quite rare to see a defensive back competing in wrestling and at 6-1, 175-pounds, it shows that White is a big fan of contact and is willing to make the gritty tackles that save drives and save games.
With the direction that Michigan State is trending as a program, there is a strong chance that White gives second thought to joining the Spartans. He would play in one of the most elite conferences in the country, competing against top-tier talent, with a lot more eyeballs on his performances.
