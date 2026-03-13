USA vs. Canada Live Updates: Starting Lineups for World Baseball Classic Quarterfinal

Team USA is on to the quarterfinals.

After a shocking loss to Italy in Pool B play put their World Baseball Classic title hopes in jeopardy, Team USA backed into the single-elimination tournament with some help from that same Italian club. Now, their fate is back in their hands as the U.S. begins the World Baseball Classic single-elimination tournament with a matchup against Canada on Friday night.

Follow along as Sports Illustrated live blogs the quarterfinal matchup:

Team USA vs. Canada live blog: Latest updates from World Baseball Classic quarterfinal

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