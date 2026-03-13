USA vs. Canada Live Updates: Starting Lineups for World Baseball Classic Quarterfinal
Team USA is on to the quarterfinals.
After a shocking loss to Italy in Pool B play put their World Baseball Classic title hopes in jeopardy, Team USA backed into the single-elimination tournament with some help from that same Italian club. Now, their fate is back in their hands as the U.S. begins the World Baseball Classic single-elimination tournament with a matchup against Canada on Friday night.
Follow along as Sports Illustrated live blogs the quarterfinal matchup:
Team USA vs. Canada live blog: Latest updates from World Baseball Classic quarterfinal
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Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.Follow tomdierberger