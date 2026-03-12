World Baseball Classic 2026: Updated Bracket, Advancing Teams and Full Schedule
Pool play at the World Baseball Classic provided some electric atmospheres, stunning performances and no shortage of drama. Entering Wednesday, the final day of round-robin action, the quarterfinal bracket had plenty of opportunities to change. Five countries were battling for three spots and those already advancing had a chance to improve their seed.
With those results in hand, the bracket is now complete.
Quarterfinals
Friday, March 13, 6:30 p.m. ET
Korea vs. Dominican Republic, FS2
Friday, March 13, 8 p.m. ET
United States vs. Canada, FOX
Saturday, March 14, 3 p.m. ET
Puerto Rico vs. Italy, FS1
Saturday, March 14 9 p.m. ET
Venezuela vs. Japan, FOX
Semifinals
Sunday, March 15 8 p.m. ET
Korea/Dominican Republic vs. USA/Canada, FS1
Monday, March 16 8 p.m. ET
Puerto Rico/Italy vs. Venezuela/Japan, FS1
Finals
Tuesday, March 17, 8 p.m. ET
Winner of Semifinal 1 vs. Winner of Semifinal 2
World Baseball Classic updated bracket
Team USA's path
The tournament favorites put themselves in a tough position and lost control of their own destiny, but ultimately live on to play another day. After breezing past Brazil and Great Britain, the American were shocked by Italy in a 8-6 loss. This left them to watch and hope that Italy could beat Mexico on Wednesday night, or Mexico would win in such a fashion that gave the United States the tiebreak advantage. Thankfully for Mark DeRosa's team, Italy continued its hot play and cruised to a 9-1 victory that never seemed in doubt. That result ensured that Team USA would be the second advancing team out of Pool B, which earns them an elimination game against their neighbors to the north in the quarterfinals.
USA vs. Canada WBC history
This year's tournament was the first that the United States and Canada were not placed in the same pool and that likely brought a sigh of relief for one party. In five previous matchups, the Americans were victorious in four with the lone exception being a very surprising Canadian upset at the inaugural WBC in 2006.
Team USA World Baseball Classic roster
Pitchers
- David Bednar (Yankees)
- Matthew Boyd (Cubs)
- Garrett Cleavinger (Rays)
- Clay Homes (Mets)
- Griffin Jax (Twins)
- Brad Keller (Phillies)
- Clayton Kershaw (Retired)
- Nolan McLean (Mets)
- Mason Miller (Padres)
- Paul Skenes (Pirates)
- Tarik Skubal (Tigers)
- Gabe Speier (Mariners)
- Michael Wacha (Royals)
- Logan Webb (Giants)
- Garrett Whitlock (Red Sox)
- Ryan Yarbrough (Yankees)
Catchers
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners)
- Will Smith (Dodgers)
Infielders
- Alex Bregman (Cubs)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays)
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies)
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles)
- Brice Turang (Brewers)
- Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals)
Outfielders
- Roman Anthony (Red Sox)
- Byron Buxton (Twins)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs)
- Aaron Judge (Yankees)
Designated Hitter
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies)
