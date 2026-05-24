Is Jalen Williams Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Thunder vs. Spurs Game 4)

Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams (hamstring) has been banged up for most of OKC’s playoff run, and he missed Game 3 against the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals.

Williams aggravated his hamstring issue in Game 2, playing less than eight minutes before exiting. He’s being evaluated day-to-day, and after being listed as questionable for Game 3, Williams is questionable for Game 4 on Sunday night.

Jalen Williams (hamstring) listed questionable for Sunday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) May 23, 2026

The All-NBA wing was injured in Game 2 against the Phoenix Suns in the first round, missing the rest of that series and the entire second-round matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers. During the regular season, Williams missed 49 games with wrist and hamstring injuries.

The Thunder were 39-10 in the regular season and are now 7-0 in the playoffs without Williams. They also won both playoff games when he exited early with hamstring issues.

So, OKC is more than capable of competing without him, though it does limit the team’s ceiling on offense.

With Williams up in the air for Game 4, here’s a look at my favorite Thunder prop bet against the Spurs.

Best Thunder Prop Bet vs. Spurs in Game 4

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 7.5 Assists (-125)

SGA is averaging 14.6 potential assists per game in the 2026 postseason, and he’s been a willing passer in this series against San Antonio.

Through three games, the two-time MVP has 12, nine and 12 assists, picking up eight or more in eight of his last 10 playoff games. He’s seeing a ton of double teams from San Antonio, and the Thunder have stepped up with players like Jared McCain, Alex Caruso, Jaylin Williams and several others making big shots off the bench.

This is the second straight series that has required SGA to be a passer first and a scorer second, and he’s shown he is more than willing to distribute the ball in this series. I think this line is a steal ahead of Game 4.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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