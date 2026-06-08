Mapping Julius Avent's Path as Freshman at Michigan State

One of Michigan State's incoming freshmen is getting overlooked a bit.

Julius Avent is, technically, the lowest-rated prospect in MSU's 2026 recruiting class. The Bergen Catholic (N.J.) product is still ranked 87th overall in the class on the 247Sports Composite , though. There would probably be more noise about what he's bringing to East Lansing if the three guys ahead of him were ranked no worse than 50th overall.

Comparing Avent to Other Players

Feb 21, 2025; Hackensack, NJ, USA; St. Joseph vs. Bergen Catholic in the 68th Bergen County Jamboree boys basketball championship at Fairleigh Dickinson. BC #0 Julius Avent tries to get past SJ #30 Tom Diomedi. | Michael Karas-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Being a top-100 is the usual standard for Tom Izzo and his staff to show interest. There can be exceptions, such as former zero-star recruit Carson Cooper . Jesse McCulloch is the only scholarship player on the current roster to commit to MSU out of high school and be ranked below Avent's standing. McCulloch was the No. 145 recruit in the class of 2024.

Avent still is a 4-star recruit, though. Players of his caliber can redshirt as true freshmen, but the probable age-based eligibility rule change will likely make the idea of gluing Avent to the bench for a full season pointless. There are a lot of names battling for playing time in the Spartans' frontcourt, but there will be ways for Avent to get meaningful run.

What Avent Provides

Bergen Catholic #0 Julius Avent make his entrance. Ridgewood boys basketball hosts Bergen Catholic in a game on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. | Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lineup flexibility is one of the biggest things that Avent will give right away. He's listed at 6'7" and roughly 220 pounds on recruiting sites, which is about the right size for somebody who can play both the small forward and power forward positions.

Avent can also stretch the floor and score from multiple levels. He's a proven three-point shooter at the high school level and a relatively good free-throw shooter. Avent's measurables include an extremely long 7'3" wingspan with an 8'11" standing reach. That will give him a big boost on the defensive end and make it easier for him to switch and defend multiple spots. Lateral quickness will be another X-factor for him, too.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo gives instructions during a game against Louisville in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

He's more versatile than some of the players there. Avent probably won't be taking away Coen Carr's minutes at small and power forward, but stretching out to the three isn't really a possibility for Cam Ward or McCulloch.

Avent's physicality has also been held in high regard. That's certainly something Izzo is looking for in recruits, and it's also the type of thing that can keep someone on the court if it's used positively, especially on defense. Avent has some pretty broad shoulders already for a freshman, especially for a taller forward. His strength and conditioning isn't a completed product, but he's further ahead than plenty of others in a similar spot.

Feb 20, 2026; Hackensack, New Jersey, USA; St. Mary vs. Bergen Catholic in the Bergen County Jamboree boys basketball championship at Fairleigh Dickinson University. BC #0 Julius Avent drives to the basket. | Michael Karas-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images