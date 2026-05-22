Cam Ward's Development Could Make or Break MSU's Next Rotation

The development of Cam Ward is going to be an X-factor for how Michigan State's rotation will end up.

Ward is coming off a solid freshman season , quickly carving out a spot in MSU's playing group and averaging 5.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. The Spartans have a few ways they could go with their starting lineup in 2026-27. Much of it has to do with how much Ward improves over the summer.

Starting Lineup in Flux

Michigan State's Cam Ward blocks a North Dakota State shot during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the KeyBank Center on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

At least three, perhaps four, names can be penciled into the starting lineup right now for Michigan State. Jeremy Fears Jr. will start at point guard if he comes back (even if he doesn't, Carlos Medlock Jr. would go right in). Jordan Scott and Coen Carr are there on the wings. Charlotte transfer Anton Bonke starting at center would also be the expectation.

That leaves one spot up for grabs. The fifth starter will likely be playing either the two or the four. Flexibility in the choice happens because Scott is flexible between the two and three, and Carr can also go between the three and the four.

Michigan State's Cam Ward looks to score against UConn during the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena on Friday, March 27, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Ward is going to be a part of that competition for a starting spot. Junior Kur Teng and freshman Jasiah Jervis will also be in the picture. Former Florida Atlantic transfer Kaleb Glenn could also contend for a spot at the three or the four, too.

The competition going Ward's way would give MSU the most size, though. It would be the closest thing to the double-big lineup the Spartans had last season with Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper.

Needed Improvements

Michigan State Spartans forward Cam Ward shoots a free throw against the Cornell Big Red at the Breslin Center on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Improving the offensive game will be the biggest thing for Ward this summer. His effectiveness on the other end of the court was why he saw the court last season. The reason Ward didn't play more, though, was just that there was a lack of dimensions in his offensive game.

Ward ended up with an offensive box plus/minus of minus-0.5 last season. That is the lowest number among returning players in the regular playing group. His defensive box plus/minus was plus-4.1, for additional reference.

Michigan State's Cam Ward sits on the court as Kur Teng offers to help against Louisville in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Something as simple as an improvement at the free-throw line would help Ward's standing. He went just 26-for-51 (51.0%) at the charity stripe last season. Given how much Ward lives in the paint, just getting that number into the 60s will give Tom Izzo more reason to give Ward minutes.

Stretching out the range would also be a needed step. Ward doesn't need to start launching threes, but just being able to knock down those 10- or 15-foot jumpers would really help his offensive game. Ward went just 5-for-23 on "far twos" last season, according to Torvik.