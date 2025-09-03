MSU Hoops in the Running for Four-Star F, Three-Star C
With much focus on Michigan State football, Spartan basketball noise has been rather quiet.
But on Tuesday, Michigan State was revealed as a finalist for two more prospects from the class of 2026, including a four-star forward who will be visiting the program this month.
Maximo Adams
Joe Tipton of On3/Rivals reported on Tuesday that Maximo Adams of Sierra Canyon in California has settled on a top 11: Michigan State, Kansas, Kentucky, Duke, North Carolina, Texas, Purdue, Illinois, USC, Arizona State and Washington.
Adams, a four-star small forward, is ranked the No. 9 class of 2026 recruit in California, the No. 39 small forward in his class and the No. 99 overall prospect in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
He has an official visit to Michigan State set for Sept. 11. The Spartans offered him back in July.
Below is 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein's evaluation of Adams:
"Adams was one of the biggest breakout players of the grassroots season, averaging 20.5 points and 11.4 rebounds per game in EYBL play while shooting 52% from the field, 42% from behind the arc, and 74% from the free-throw line. He’s a true mismatch problem who can play multiple positions and score at different levels.
"While Adams has a very versatile offensive attack, he has a few clear weapons. First, he’s an exceptional mid-range shooter off the dribble. He can create space with his handle, but has very advanced footwork, both at the end of his drives and in the mid-post. He’s even a threat to make some tough one-foot step backs from 12-15 feet and now starting to makes threes off the dribble. He’s also a pick-and-pop threat to the arc, able to straight-line drive bad close-outs, put the ball on the floor in the open court, and make reliable decisions (1.5 assists to 1.4 turnovers). At his best, he’s also putting pressure on the rim.
"At 6-foot-7 with solid length, athleticism, and cut, he’s plenty capable of operating as a big wing, but probably best suited defending opposing fours at this point. That also may be the position where his offensive versatility poses the biggest mismatch and where his rebounding is best utilized."
Maxime Meyer
247Sports national basketball analyst Travis Branham also reported on Tuesday that class of 2026 three-star center Maxime Meyer of IMG Academy has narrowed his schools down to six: Michigan State, Vanderbilt, Saint Mary's, SMU, Ohio State and Stanford.
Meyer is ranked the No. 30 class of 2026 recruit in Florida and the No. 27 center in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
