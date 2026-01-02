MSU Losing Starting Blindside Tackle to Transfer Portal

The most important member of Michigan State's offensive line is entering the transfer portal.

MSU left tackle Stanton Ramil is reportedly the latest Spartan to join the long list of players exiting the program in the wake of a 4-8 season that resulted in Jonathan Smith being fired and Pat Fitzgerald getting the job. His departure is important because it means somebody else will be protecting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic's blindside next year. Having a solid left tackle is critical for any offensive line.

Stanton Ramil | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Ramil will have two years of eligibility remaining. He was largely limited due to injuries during the 2025 season, appearing in and starting just five games. The year prior, he played in 11 games and started eight times. He redshirted as a true freshman in 2023.

The total number of players who are in the portal from Michigan State has now ballooned all the way up to 40. Ramil is the fifth player who has been added to the list on Friday --- the first day the portal is officially open --- joining DT Alex VanSumeren , S Armorion Smith , WR Shawn Foster, and DB Chance Rucker.

Michigan State's Nathan Carter, left, is hoisted in the air by teammate Stanton Ramil after Carter's second touchdown against Purdue during the second quarter on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ramil came to Michigan State as one of the Spartans' top recruits in the 2023 class, coming out of Alabaster, Ala. He had a four-star rating on the 247Sports Composite, finishing 219th overall in the class and 17th among offensive tackles. Chris Kapilovic, who is now the OL coach at Alabama, is listed as Ramil's primary recruiter.

During Ramil's near-full season as a starting left tackle in 2024, he received a PFF grade of 54.1, allowing three sacks in 344 pass-blocking snaps and committing six penalties on the year. Ramil's grade rose to 71.4 this season, but he only ended up playing roughly a quarter of the snaps he did in '24 due to injury.

Michigan State Spartans head football coach Pat Fitzgerald points while introducing himself to the crowd at a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. Fitzgerald was officially hired by MSU on Monday. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Stanton Ramil | Aidan Champion, Michigan State Spartans On SI

