MSU to Lose Young, Key Components of Defense to Transfer Portal

The final day of 2025 has ended up being the final day of being a Spartan for some.

Before dinnertime, 10 different names had been added to the list of Michigan State players who are planning to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 31 alone. The complete list has now reached 30 since the offseason began.

Michigan State's David Santiago, left, tackles Boston College's Turbo Richard during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Two of the latest blows have been to the defensive side of the ball. Both cornerback Aydan West and EDGE rusher David Santiago announced Wednesday evening that they would be leaving East Lansing.

Neither West nor Santiago were full-time starters this past season, but they were both considered a part of the team's younger core and players who seemed to have a lot of potential moving forward. West seemed to hint on social media that he would be returning, but that was apparently not the case. This was West's true freshman year, so he has three years of eligibility. Santiago was a redshirt sophomore and has two years remaining.

More on West

Michigan State's Aydan West runs with the ball during football practice on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

West is one of the most painful losses Michigan State has suffered this transfer portal cycle. He started four games this past season as a true freshman and seemed to handle things relatively well. This is just some personal opinion inserted, but he might be the type of player Spartan fans succeed elsewhere and feel a little pain in their chest a year or two from now.

Something that shows that West will likely have some significant Power Four interest, beyond his early playing experience, is his offer list coming out of high school. Ohio State and Virginia Tech made late pushes in his high school recruitment. He also had offers from Penn State, UCLA, Pitt, Virginia, and other power-conference schools.

Thank you for everything Spartan Nation! SD4L💚🤍 https://t.co/dHIwFkTVI3 — 5⭐️ Aydan West (@AydanWest0) December 31, 2025

More on Santiago

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Omari Kelly (1) runs the ball against Michigan State Spartans edge David Santiago (41) and defensive lineman Grady Kelly (16) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Santiago is also departing MSU after only one season, just like West. The difference is that he began his career at Air Force, spending two years there before transferring to Michigan State last offseason.

While he didn't start, Santiago was a significant part of the Spartans' defensive rotation, seeing at least a dozen defensive snaps every single game. His 73.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus was the fourth-best mark on the team among players with at least 200 defensive snaps. Santiago made 24 total tackles this year, along with 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Michigan State EDGE David Santiago (6-4, 252) is entering the transfer portal per his agent @Billy_Dee28



He totaled 62 tackles, 7.5 TFL, & 5 sacks through 2 seasons. Santiago started his career at Air Force and has 2 years of eligibility.https://t.co/oIvn3ltJvu pic.twitter.com/2kuXWsyXdU — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) December 31, 2025

Transfer Portal Tracker

Oct 18, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) catches a pass for a touchdown against Michigan State Spartans defensive back Aydan West (2) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Outgoing Transfers (30) -

Nov. 30 - RB Makhi Frazier (2 years remaining); Dec. 1 - WR Nick Marsh (2 years remaining); Dec. 5 - EDGE Stone Chaney (4 years remaining); Dec. 8 - DB Jeremiah Hughes (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - S Tracy Revels (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - OG Gavin Broscious (1 or 2 years remaining); Dec. 9 - OL Rashawn Rogers (4 years remaining); Dec. 10 - DB Justin Denson Jr. (3 years remaining); Dec. 10 - LB Semaj Bridgeman (2 years remaining); Dec. 11 - LB Darius Snow (1 year remaining); Dec. 11 - DB Ade Willie (1 year remaining); Dec. 11 - EDGE Tyler Gillison (1-2 years remaining); Dec. 12 - LS Kaden Schickel (1 year remaining); Dec. 15 - QB Aidan Chiles (1 year remaining); Dec. 15 - LB Marcellius Pulliam (2 years remaining)

Dec. 16 - WR Grant Calcagno (2 years remaining); Dec. 23 - DB George Mullins (4 years remaining); Dec. 23 - DB Elisha West (3 years remaining); Dec. 27 - TE Michael Masunas (2 years remaining); Dec. 28 - OL Cooper Terpstra (2 years remaining); Dec. 30 - K Martin Connington (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - WR Evan Boyd (2 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Kristian Phillips (1 year remaining); Dec. 31 - EDGE Jalen Thompson (1-2 years remaining); Dec. 31 - WR Chrishon McCray (1 year remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Cole Dellinger (3 years remaining); Dec. 31- TE Wyatt Hook (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - QB Ryland Jessee (3 years remaining) Dec. 31 - EDGE David Santiago (2 years remaining); Dec. 31 - CB Aydan West (3 years remaining)

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

