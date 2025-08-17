Will Former MSU RB Carter Make Falcons' 53-Man Roster?
Former Michigan State running back Nate Carter has had a nice start to his NFL career.
The former Spartan and UConn Husky was not selected in the 2025 NFL Draft but found a spot on the Atlanta Falcons roster as an undrafted free agent. He has seen plenty of action through the team’s first two preseason games.
In last week’s game against the Detroit Lions, Carter had an unfortunate situation when defensive back Morice Norris collided with the running back and suffered what appeared to be a horrific injury.
Carter was visibly shaken up by the incident, but Norris has recovered.
The Falcons took on the Tennessee Titans on Friday evening. The team did not win the game, but Carter flashed a few nice moments.
He broke off a 43-yard touchdown run, going untouched up the middle. Plays like that allow players like Carter to impress the coaching staff and make them consider giving him a spot on the 53-man roster.
Will Carter make the final cut in a few weeks? Let’s make the case for him earning a spot.
Carter's case
While Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier were never going to appear in the preseason for Atlanta, Carter has taken the majority of carries. He has seen 12 in two games, with nine coming against Tennessee.
The staff appears to like Carter as their top preseason running back, and the continued exposure should only help his case.
Carter also broke off a 30-yard run against the Titans on a play that was called back due to a holding penalty, but his home-run ability is something this Falcons staff appreciates.
Carter’s biggest competition to make the 53-man roster is Carlos Washington Jr., whom the staff also really likes. Washington has been nursing an injury, and Carter has taken advantage of his opportunity.
The Falcons will lean heavily on Robinson this season, while Allgeier will spell him in short-yardage situations. Can Carter earn a spot as the third running back?
If he has another good game next week against the Dallas Cowboys, Carter will have done everything he could to make his case for a spot on the roster.
Even if he doesn’t and the Falcons go with Washington as their third running back, Carter is a prime practice squad candidate. Other teams may be interested in his services, too.
