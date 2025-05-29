Former Spartan Nate Carter's Contract Breakdown
Former Michigan State Spartan turned Atlanta Falcons running back Nate Carter has a chance to crack the Falcons roster this offseason with a strong performance. Carter went as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft, but Atlanta quickly added him to their roster before anyone else could.
Carter had an impressive Pro Day before the draft, which is likely the biggest reason he was picked up by a National Football League franchise. Carter has the skills to improve his status and climb up the running back ranks within the Falcons organization, but it is going to take some work.
The Falcons have a stacked running back room, making this battle for the former Spartan an uphill one. However, the Falcons see something in Carter, enough to hand him a contract to be a member of the franchise for the next three seasons.
According to Spotrac.com, the MSU product signed a three-year, $2,980,000 contract with the Atlanta Falcons, including a $15,000 signing bonus, $171,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $993,333.
Undrafted players typically get one season less than those who were drafted. For example, former Spartan Luke Newman was drafted by the Chicago Bears and signed a four-year, $4,430,060 contract with the Bears, including a $230,060 signing bonus, $230,060 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,107,515.
In 2025, Carter will earn a base salary of $840,000 and a signing bonus of $15,000, while carrying a cap hit of $845,000 and a dead cap value of $171,000. The former Spartan has enough to his name to want to improve his game and one day crack the roster.
The MSU product had two strong campaigns for the Spartans, totaling 1,297 rushing yards in 301 carries, which averages to 648.5 rushing yards per campaign. Seeing how running backs are used now, those numbers are much less than what a star running back would collect now.
The best-case scenario for Carter to crack the Falcons roster this season would be as a punt returner. He is also a strong candidate as a player on the practice squad to work his way up into the league, which has been seen from several undrafted free agents over the years.
