Well, that's one way for Michigan State to end the regular season. Let's see how Spartan Nation is reacting to MSU's 25-21 victory over Rutgers.

Spartan Nation Reacts to Wild Finale Win Against Rutgers: First Half

The biggest thing that happened in the first half was MSU's two interceptions from freshman quarterback Kayd Coffman, which made it sound like he was having a bad game. Fans were advocating for the opposite to be true, as the Rutgers defense was getting luckier with the picks than Coffman was bad at throwing.

This Rutgers defense cannot get off the field on third down. Kayd Coffman is a freshman and we are allowing him to orchestrate this offense at a very high level right now. — Jason Ohlstein (@jason051198) November 28, 2026

Kayd Coffman has a VERY bright future in the only colors. — 💚🤍 MSU Chick (@ChickMsu) November 28, 2026

One thing that could absolutely be blamed on MSU, though, was some unnecessary roughness penalties that could have absolutely been avoided. One of which gave the Rutgers Scarlet Knights the ability to extend a drive and finish it with a score, changing what could have been a 7-3 score in the locker room to a 14-3.

The game as a whole was looking very bad for the Spartans, and going into the half down by 11 was the exact opposite of where MSU was supposed to be coming into this game. Fans were rightfully upset about it, and most were not even hopeful for the second half after the team could get some time with Pat Fitzgerald.

I just don’t know about the future of MSU football this is so bad — 0️⃣ (@JahGsxn) November 28, 2026

How do we break whatever curse is on msu football — ʜᴏᴘᴇғᴜʟ ᴍsᴜ ғᴏᴏᴛʙᴀʟʟ ғᴀɴ (@ev_marie24) November 28, 2026

Spartan Nation Reacts To Wild Finale Win Against Rutgers: Second Half

In the second half, things continued exactly where they left off in the first, with yet another interception by the Scarlet Knights. This time it bounced off the foot of a defender and landed in the arms of a Rutgers defender, giving them the ball back deep in their own territory. For a game to be going this badly in such an unlucky fashion took its toll on Spartan Nation.

Kayd Coffman gotta be the unluckiest QB in the world rn — juno 🇵🇸🇺🇦🌹🏆 (5-5) (19-3-3) #FireJeffPeterson (@hcttogo) November 28, 2026

Kayd Coffman with the most deceptive 3-interception day ever. — Jacob Cotsonika (@jacobcotsonika) November 28, 2026

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Furthermore, in the few plays that followed the third Kayd Coffman interception, the Spartans could not tackle for their lives and allowed the Scarlet Knights to set up for a score. Luckily, Rutgers somehow did not get the points, but Spartan fans were straight up starting to leave.

I’ve moved on to 2027 MSU football lol — Mady Rose🌹 (@madirosefaith) November 28, 2026

The Spartans were finally able to break their touchdown drought on a massive play by Fredrick Moore. Moore then kept things going himself by catching another pass from Coffman to get the two-point conversion, bringing MSU within three points. Eyes returned.

MSU actually scored a touchdown. It’s a Christmas miracle. — GP Sparty (Tom Izzo stan account) (@GPSparty) November 28, 2026

MSU threatens to play competent football now pic.twitter.com/RjgRn70tmo — Larry the MSU Engineer 🛠️⚙️ (@MrEngin3erGuy) November 28, 2026

Things got shaky again, but MSU locked in when it mattered most by scoring an insane touchdown, tipped by Braylon Collier to Bryson Williams for a toe-tap reception in the very back corner of the end zone, and Spartan Nation went nuts.

That MSU TD MY GOSH!!!! — Dylan Hager (@dhagerj15) November 29, 2026

BRYSON WILLIAMS YOU ARE THE BEST EVER #MSU pic.twitter.com/659uvKeYrb — Mamu FC | Kaleb Glenn Truther (@mamuseason) November 29, 2026

The Spartans ended the game with a huge interception to give MSU the season-ending win. Through injuries, unlucky balls, rough penalties, and many more infuriating moments, the Spartans held through and were able to end the season on a much-needed high note.

Victory for MSU!!! Way to end the season with a W. #GoGreen — Paul Bourgeois (@bourgeo3) November 29, 2026

Well, it took WAY more stress than needed, but a win's a win. A lot of MSU players should stand tall today. They came ready to go. This was a win secured by them. — Eric Pratt (@ByEricPratt) November 29, 2026

MSU ends a tumultuous season with an exciting win.

where were you when MSU beat Rutgers pic.twitter.com/2zPs99lgJD — Hopeful Lions Fan (@AlmightyFeniks) November 29, 2026