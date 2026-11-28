Michigan State hopes to end 2026 with something to feel good about during an otherwise-difficult season.

The Spartans sit at 3-8 overall and just 1-6 during Big Ten play, but they've got a real fighter's chance in their season finale against Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights are also 3-8 overall, but with a 2-6 conference record. This is actually the first instance all season where Vegas has pegged MSU as the favorite against a Power Four opponent.

Games aren't determined by Vegas, though. These five Michigan State players feel particularly important for the Spartans' hopes:

QB Kayd Coffman

Michigan State quarterback Kayd Coffman throws a pass on the run against Oregon at Spartan Stadium on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Quarterback is still a question for Michigan State in the finale. Starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic is going to miss his second straight game with an injury to his left arm, but backup Cam Fancher is questionable heading into Saturday with a leg injury. Third-string true freshman Kayd Coffman has had to start two games this year already, and there is a shot he'll get a third.

Coffman probably should get reps whether Fancher is available or not. This game is largely about pride and getting another data point that the coaching staff can use when it's time to put together the 2027 roster. Fancher is out of eligibility, whereas Coffman perhaps has an outside shot at forcing a quarterback competition.

Getting Coffman some more in-game experience seems like the sensible thing. Fancher's strength is also his mobility, and one wonders just how effective he can be in that area now with the injury.

WR Bryson Williams

Michigan State's Brennan Parachek (82), Bryson Williams (14), and Jaziun Patterson (4) celebrate a touchdown against Northwestern at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Bryson Williams has been a nice late-season riser for Michigan State. He'll perhaps be placed back into a backup role with Rodney Bullard Jr. listed as questionable, but Williams has done enough in Bullard's absence to get a good portion of the snaps.

He's actually become MSU's best deep ball option. His average target is 18.5 yards downfield, the highest number on the team (min. 10 targets) by a pretty decent margin. Williams has also made four contested catches this season, tied with Chrishon McCray for the most on the team.

OL Luka Vincic

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Fifth-year offensive lineman Luka Vincic is a key player to watch on MSU's offensive line on Saturday. Starting left guard Conner Moore is out for this game against Rutgers. The Spartans will likely shift Nick Sharpe over from the right side in Moore's place, and it'll almost certainly be Luka Vincic filling in at right guard.

Vincic is also one player whose eligibility will be a bit of an offseason storyline. He should be eligible for a sixth year if Michigan State had pursued a medical waiver for his 2025 season. Vincic only got into two games in his first year at MSU after transferring in from Oregon State. Keeping Vincic would be a boost for the Spartans in 2027. There is a good chance Vincic would get a true starting gig.

EDGE Kenny Soares Jr.

Michigan State’s Kenny Soares Jr., left, sacks Oregon’s Dylan Raiola during the second quarter on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Starting rush end Kenny Soares Jr. is also playing some pretty decent football to end his college career. He's been credited with at least two quarterback pressures in every single game this year by PFF. His 33 pressures for the season as a whole are the most on the team and are the eighth-most among all Big Ten defenders.

Soares has also recorded a sack in each of Michigan State's last two games. Rutgers is dealing with quarterback questions of its own, with AJ Surace being listed as questionable and Dylan Lonergan being listed as probable. Whichever quarterback ends up starting for the Scarlet Knights, Soares will need to stress them out and force them to make decisions under duress. Neither Surace nor Lonergan are considered to be huge runners.

LB Dion Crawford

Michigan State linebacker Dion Crawford (18) pursues an Eastern Michigan running back at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Injuries have hit Michigan State's linebacking corps particularly hard this year. Star player Jordan Hall is missing his sixth consecutive game to close out his fourth year at MSU. Brady Pretzlaff, the other Week 1 starter, is also out.

That leaves Dion Crawford and Caleb Wheatland to start the final game of 2026. Saturday will be Wheatland's final contest of his college career, but Crawford has another year left thanks to the NCAA's new 5-in-5 system. The Spartans need Crawford and Wheatland to play well, as Rutgers could boast Antwan Raymond in its backfield on Saturday. Raymond leads the Big Ten entering Week 13 with 911 rushing yards, but he is questionable to play.

Crawford's potential spot on the 2027 roster will be interesting to evaluate. Hall will have to choose between college and the NFL, and Pretzlaff is probably a player Michigan State wants to retain. Younger guys DiMari Malone and Adam Shaw have also flashed some positive stuff this year.

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