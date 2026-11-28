How to Watch, Listen to MSU Football's Season Finale at Rutgers
In this story:
One game is left on the slate for Michigan State in 2026.
The Spartans (3-8 overall, 1-7 Big Ten) are hoping to avoid a solo last-place finish in the conference by beating Rutgers (3-8 overall, 2-6 Big Ten) to close out the year. This will be MSU's fifth consecutive losing season, but the program hasn't experienced 3-9 since the 2016 season.
Here's how you can watch this one from Piscataway:
TV Info
Official Kickoff Time: 4:16 p.m. ET
Channel: Big Ten Network | Streaming: FOX One
Announcers: Jason Horowitz (play-by-play); Rhett Lewis (analyst); Caroline Hendershot (sidelines)
Radio Info - Spartan Media Network
Flagship Stations: Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM); Detroit: WJR (760 AM); Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM) | Other stations around Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE.
SiriusXM: Channel 178/233 | On the SiriusXM App: Channel 957
Announcers: George Blaha (play-by-play); Jehuu Caulcrick (analyst); Tre Mosley (sideline); Dalton Shetler (host)
Glancing at Rutgers
Rutgers is actually carrying some momentum into the final week of the season after stunning Penn State at the wire last week in Happy Valley. The Scarlet Knights were down seven in the final seconds and were able to find the end zone at the buzzer on an improvised hook-and-ladder play. Head coach Greg Schiano opted to go for two and the win rather than take it to overtime. The gamble paid off, as quarterback AJ Surace found DK Gilley to walk off a 25-24 win.
That was Rutgers' second Big Ten win this season. The other was a road game at Maryland, as the Scarlet Knights scored 24 straight points during the second half in a 37-30 win. Maryland head coach Michael Locksley was fired following the result.
RU's first win of the season came against FCS Howard in a 58-7 blowout. The Knights' worst loss, by far, is a season-opening 37-21 home loss against UMass. The Minutemen had gone 0-12 a year ago and sit at 5-6 entering Saturday. Two of those wins are against FCS teams as well.
Injuries have been a major storyline in Michigan State's season, but Rutgers has been dealing with a lot as well, particularly on offense. The Scarlet Knights' top two quarterbacks, AJ Surace and Dylan Lonergan, are considered questionable and probable to play on Saturday. Wideout KJ Duff, a potential first-round NFL pick, is out with a high ankle sprain. Running back Antwan Raymond, who enters Week 13 with the most rushing yards in the Big Ten (911), is questionable.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika