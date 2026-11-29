Good riddance, 2026 football season, but boy, what a way to end it.

Wide receiver Bryson Williams made a heck of a catch in the back corner of the end zone with 27 seconds remaining to push Michigan State to a 25-21 win over Rutgers to conclude the year. MSU closes out Year 1 with Pat Fitzgerald at 4-8 overall and 2-7 during Big Ten play.

The Spartans overcame a 14-3 halftime deficit to win this one, too. Here are three immediate takeaways from a needed positive note to close out the fall:

Coffman Makes Great Closing Statement

Nov 28, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Kayd Coffman (10) throws a pass against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most backup player on the team is the backup quarterback. Well, what about the true freshman third-stringer? Kayd Coffman made as good a statement as he could've possibly made to finish out his first collegiate season. He threw for 249 yards with three passing touchdowns, all of which came during the second half.

The box score also says that he threw three interceptions, but two of those were just terrible luck. One was just a straight drop from Chrishon McCray that went into the air, and another bounced off the shin of one Rutgers defender and bounced into the arms of another. The only pick that he threw also wound up being inconsequential at the end of the first half.

Coffman's poise, accuracy, and the fact that he led a game-winning drive is truly outstanding. It was going to be interesting to see how Coffman looked when he wasn't getting thrown into the fire against a defense of the likes of UCLA or Oregon. He absolutely aced the test, and one wonders if a permanent QB1 job could be in his sights next year.

Young WRs Step Up

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Sep 12, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Braylon Collier (17) runs past Eastern Michigan Eagles defenders during the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Want something else to feel great about headed into 2027? How about a trio of receivers with remaining eligibility all stepping up during this one? Fredrick Moore was one of the big stars in this one, catching eight passes for 79 yards and one touchdown.

Braylon Collier also came up huge a couple of times. His stat line reads two catches for 33 yards, but one of those catches was a pretty fantastic catch in the end zone, and the other converted a third down during the Spartans' game-winning drive. Collier also absorbed a pretty big hit in the process as well.

Then there is Williams, who made a SportsCenter top-10-worthy catch for the win. He's made some amazing catches in the later portions of the season for MSU, but that certainly is the most memorable.

Gritty Win Provides More Proof of Concept

Michigan State’s head coach Pat Fitzgerald reacts after the Spartans are stopped short of a touchdown during the first quarter against Washington on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The first half looked nothing like the sort of program Fitzgerald was trying to build. False starts were a problem throughout, but Michigan State was also experiencing a ton of unforced mental lapses. McCray's drop is a big one, but there were tons of missed tackles and other things to worry about.

It would have been so, so easy to continue playing like that. This game was nothing but about pride, and it didn't seem like MSU was playing with a lot of it to start. It's a positive testament to the players on this current roster and the coaching staff that this team was able to scrounge up enough to grit out a victory here.

Sure, it's Rutgers, but it's still a road game with a third-string quarterback. The Scarlet Knights also entered with momentum after beating Penn State on the road last week. Of course, there is a lot of work to be done to return this program to glory, but this effort is something fans can be proud of as the offseason begins.