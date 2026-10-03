3 Instant Observations From MSU's Blowout Loss at Wisconsin

This was going to be a gut-check test for Michigan State. The Spartans definitely failed.

MSU fell to 2-3 overall and 0-2 during Big Ten play after a pretty brutal 31-3 loss at Wisconsin on Saturday. Not to do the "sky is falling" routine, but it's tough to see how Michigan State can find something to build on and make 2026 a good one now. Here are three key observations from the Spartans' latest loss.

Horrid Third-Down Defense Early

Oct 3, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Darrion Dupree (6) loses his helmet while being tackled during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Third down was probably the most frustrating part of the main portion of this game. Michigan State's short-handed defense actually seemed to do a relatively fine job on first and second downs, but the Spartans couldn't get off the field whatsoever. Wisconsin converted six of its first seven third downs, which were from an average of 6.3 yards to go, and the Badgers averaged 11.7 yards per play while doing it.

It's weird to think a third-and-5 or a third-and-6 is a "got them right where we want them" situation, but it nearly seemed like that's what Wisconsin was fine with. The Badgers got three third-down conversions on the ground during their opening drive alone. All the runs also helped set up a play-action pass (which safety Devin Vaught bit on hard) for their second touchdown of the first quarter.

Jordan Hall Sorely Missed vs. Run

Michigan State’s Jordan Hall drops back into coverage on a play against Nebraska during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The sooner Jordan Hall can get back on the field, the sooner the bleeding can maybe stop here. There were problems all over the second level of MSU's defense on Saturday, as Wisconsin ran wild all over the Spartans' defense. If the Badgers were able to get through the first level and the defensive line, it seemed like a corner or a safety was needed a little bit too often.

The toughest play to watch was the 47-yard run for Wisconsin quarterback Colton Joseph that went virtually untouched for a touchdown. In total, Michigan State allowed the Badgers to run for 228 yards on the ground. Wisconsin entered the game 104th in the FBS at 134.3 rushing yards per contest. The Badgers never even really needed to air it out.

Quicker Passes on Offense, For Better or Worse

Oct 3, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) hands the football off to running back Marvis Parrish (21) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michigan State clearly made it a point of emphasis to prevent negative plays on Saturday. That part specifically went OK at first, with the Spartans only taking one sack/TFL during the first half. The only problem was that MSU's offense wasn't explosive at all either. Michigan State's longest play of the first half was a mere 11 yards, and the team averaged just 3.4 yards per play. MSU's longest play of the day, period, was only 13 yards. There was no explosiveness at all.

The Spartans actually moved the ball against Wisconsin a lot better than it had against Notre Dame and Nebraska, for the reasons mentioned above. But the goal here is to score points, and MSU's offense consistently sputtered whenever it crossed midfield, and Michigan State was simply not good enough on either third (5-for-18) or fourth down (1-for-6).