Spartan Nation Reacts to Rollercoaster Outing Against Illinois

Michigan State suffered a heartbreaking loss to Illinois this weekend. Let's see how Spartan Nation reacted.

Social Media Reacts to MSU vs. Illinois: The First Half

Everything the Spartans have faced so far this season continued to spiral out of control against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the first half. They were able to get Jordan Hall back on the field, only for him to get injured again, and Brady Pretzlaff followed in his footsteps by getting injured as well.

All of this led to the Spartans being down by 13 going into the half, which, all things considered, was not the worst possible scenario, but it was nowhere close what they wanted to see before the game.

Msu and lions defense every weekend what did I do to deserve this 💔 — kevin ming (@Kevmardoyan) October 10, 2026

I cant believe my reward for watching MSU get scored on every drive is the next day I get to watch the Lions get scored on every drive — Drew (@drewmb113) October 10, 2026

But to add insult to injury, the offense was not able to find a breakout opportunity against the Fighting Illini through 30 minutes, though they did at least find a single score, which was better than what was able to be done against Wisconsin the week prior.

MSU just ran 17 offensive plays in a half. — . (@TargetingCFB) October 10, 2026

At that point, some thought players get better after they leave the Spartans, and with how bad the offense has been recently compared to how former MSU QB Katin Houser was playing, it looked to be true.

If there’s one thing MSU does better than anybody else it’s lose to former MSU QBs — Stafford the GOAT (@AmonRaTheGOAT) October 10, 2026

Overall, nobody was happy with how the first half went and there would be a lot of work to do come the second half for MSU to impress anybody again.

Thank god basketball season is soon I can’t with msu football — Duren’s Attorney 💼 (@durenattorney) October 10, 2026

Social Media Reacts to MSU vs. Illinois: The Second Half

The second half continued to look rough at first, and fans continued to lose patience both with the on-field performance of players and the coaching staff leading the charge, as some began to say that Fitzgerald was the worst hire that MSU could have made.

I didn’t think it was possible for MSU to be worse than the Jonathan Smith era. But Pat Fitzgerald has somehow managed to do it. In this new era of college football, hiring a dinosaur who was good in like 2010 was a disaster. This guy was a great coach but he has no idea now. — Aaron Emerson (@aaronemerson09) October 10, 2026

However, it was as if the Spartans could hear the criticism on the field, and they took it in stride, proving everybody wrong, as they got things going again with a forced turnover on defense.

First sense of positive momentum since the eastern game for MSU. They need to capitalize on it and try to steal a win here to save the season. — C (@Conor4ReaI) October 10, 2026

MSU then found a score, down by only six, through a connection between Alessio Milivojevic and Fredrick Moore that began to emerge down the stretch.

Touchdown Spartans!



Illinois 23

Michigan State 17



1:30 to go in the third



Complimentary football as the INT leads to a MSU 6 — Yappin About Sports (@YappinABSports) October 10, 2026

We can come back 😭 let’s goooo #msu — Beauty Powerhouse (@ShelbyAlexis___) October 10, 2026

The Spartans had one of the most important plays of the game after a score to Moore, in which they went for a surprise onside kick and actually were able to recover the ball, or at least it seemed like they did. Unfortunately, it was called back for an offside penalty that might have been wrong, but unreviewable, which enraged the fan base that was suddenly more invested and hopeful than ever.

Not only a horse bleep call, it’s a dagger for MSU Special Teams because that’s a play that will work once. It did, but you’ve got a Flag and review that Gash was nearly out of bounds. How can they not zoom in more, #B1G? — J P S (@JPSpartan) October 10, 2026

Michigan State just got screwed on an offside call on an onside kick that wasn't offside. They are reviewing whether the MSU player was inbounds when he recovered the offside kick. Fans think they are reviewing the offside, which they can't. There are gonna be more boos coming. — Jeff Johnson (@jeje66) October 10, 2026

The refs found a way to let MSU re-kick, but they still couldn't take back the foul that nullified the onside kick, and MSU lost possibly their biggest momentum-shifting play of the season.

@bigten totally blowing the MSU vs Illini onside kick call…not even close. How is this not a reviewable call? — Kyle Guerrant (@kguerrant) October 10, 2026

Nope, MSU got screwed. Not close to being offsides. — David Bludgen (@DavidBludgen) October 10, 2026

Ball did not lie when the Spartans faced the Fighting Illini on defense, stopping them on a fourth-and-inches push to get the ball back in the hands of Alessio Milivojevic, who would have to lead one of the biggest drives of his career.

SPOT DOES NOT MEET THE LINE TO GAIN. MSU BALL, AND THIS TIME THEY GET TO KEEP IT. — Emmett Matasovsky (@E_Matasovsky57) October 10, 2026

Alright how will you respond now MSU. — Paradoxe, The Great (@Astronomikal1) October 10, 2026

MSU had a couple of scary moments in the game-tying drive, but they got the job done and tied it at 31-31, only needing one stop to send the game to overtime. They were able to get it done, and the game went to overtime.

Holy MSU football….!!!



What a comeback. — Robert McKeever II (@robmckeever2) October 10, 2026

Social Media Reacts to MSU vs. Illinois: Overtime

The Spartans let up a touchdown in one play during overtime, and they needed to respond in order to keep the game alive. They did just that in a few short plays themselves, and Pat Fitzgerald decided to try to end the game right away with a two-point conversion.

It failed.

The Spartans lost 38-37, showing more life than they have all season, but that was not what was on Spartan Nation's minds; the final play of the game was.

Going for two was a stupid call for MSU, the play call was even worse. — Victor Valiant (@UMichFanatic) October 10, 2026

MSU makes a comeback and then proceeds to call the worst 2 pt play call I’ve ever seen — Anuj Vyas (@anuj_vyas920) October 10, 2026