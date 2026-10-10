Spartan Nation Reacts to Rollercoaster Outing Against Illinois
Michigan State suffered a heartbreaking loss to Illinois this weekend. Let's see how Spartan Nation reacted.
Social Media Reacts to MSU vs. Illinois: The First Half
Everything the Spartans have faced so far this season continued to spiral out of control against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the first half. They were able to get Jordan Hall back on the field, only for him to get injured again, and Brady Pretzlaff followed in his footsteps by getting injured as well.
All of this led to the Spartans being down by 13 going into the half, which, all things considered, was not the worst possible scenario, but it was nowhere close what they wanted to see before the game.
But to add insult to injury, the offense was not able to find a breakout opportunity against the Fighting Illini through 30 minutes, though they did at least find a single score, which was better than what was able to be done against Wisconsin the week prior.
At that point, some thought players get better after they leave the Spartans, and with how bad the offense has been recently compared to how former MSU QB Katin Houser was playing, it looked to be true.
Overall, nobody was happy with how the first half went and there would be a lot of work to do come the second half for MSU to impress anybody again.
Social Media Reacts to MSU vs. Illinois: The Second Half
The second half continued to look rough at first, and fans continued to lose patience both with the on-field performance of players and the coaching staff leading the charge, as some began to say that Fitzgerald was the worst hire that MSU could have made.
However, it was as if the Spartans could hear the criticism on the field, and they took it in stride, proving everybody wrong, as they got things going again with a forced turnover on defense.
MSU then found a score, down by only six, through a connection between Alessio Milivojevic and Fredrick Moore that began to emerge down the stretch.
The Spartans had one of the most important plays of the game after a score to Moore, in which they went for a surprise onside kick and actually were able to recover the ball, or at least it seemed like they did. Unfortunately, it was called back for an offside penalty that might have been wrong, but unreviewable, which enraged the fan base that was suddenly more invested and hopeful than ever.
The refs found a way to let MSU re-kick, but they still couldn't take back the foul that nullified the onside kick, and MSU lost possibly their biggest momentum-shifting play of the season.
Ball did not lie when the Spartans faced the Fighting Illini on defense, stopping them on a fourth-and-inches push to get the ball back in the hands of Alessio Milivojevic, who would have to lead one of the biggest drives of his career.
MSU had a couple of scary moments in the game-tying drive, but they got the job done and tied it at 31-31, only needing one stop to send the game to overtime. They were able to get it done, and the game went to overtime.
Social Media Reacts to MSU vs. Illinois: Overtime
The Spartans let up a touchdown in one play during overtime, and they needed to respond in order to keep the game alive. They did just that in a few short plays themselves, and Pat Fitzgerald decided to try to end the game right away with a two-point conversion.
It failed.
The Spartans lost 38-37, showing more life than they have all season, but that was not what was on Spartan Nation's minds; the final play of the game was.
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Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.