5 Michigan State Players To Watch Against Illinois at Home

Michigan State football is still trying to get off the mat in Year 1 with Pat Fitzgerald.

The Spartans have lost three games in a row and now sit at 2-3 overall and 0-2 against the Big Ten. MSU's performances to start conference play against Nebraska and Wisconsin have felt particularly disappointing. Illinois (2-3 overall, 0-2 Big Ten) is next on the schedule, and this one is about as "manageable" as it should get. These five players will need quality performances on Saturday for Michigan State to get back on track.

QB Alessio Milivojevic

Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic readies for a snap against Nebraska at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Eyes remain on quarterback Alessio Milivojevic , who still needs a quality performance against a Power Four opponent this season. He hasn't thrown a touchdown in three consecutive games. A Michigan State starter hasn't had a passing TD drought like that since Brian Lewerke in 2018. The offense has scored only 26 points and two touchdowns over the last three weeks.

Milivojevic needs a nice game on Saturday. Illinois' defense is much weaker than the last three MSU has faced, and Milivojevic should have a ton of time in the pocket. The Fighting Illini only have three sacks all year, partly because of their relatively unorthodox 3-3-5 defense. Illinois' pass defense ranks 117th in the FBS and last in the Big Ten at 255.0 passing yards allowed per game. That number goes up to 276.0 passing yards allowed per contest against P4 opponents.

WR Rodney Bullard Jr.

Michigan State wide receiver Rodney Bullard Jr. (3) celebrates a touchdown against Toledo during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Getting the pass game going also requires some more targets or throws to wide receiver Rodney Bullard Jr. He wasn't a real factor in MSU's game at Wisconsin last week, only catching one pass for 13 yards -- that was actually the Spartans' longest play all day. Bullard is still Michigan State's leading receiver with 206 receiving yards through five games, and he's probably the best deep option the team has right now.

Illinois has allowed the third-most pass plays of 10+ yards in the Big Ten so far (47), the third-most pass plays of 20+ yards (18), and the most pass plays of 30+ yards (9). A lack of explosiveness has been perhaps MSU's biggest problem offensively. Saturday could be a chance for the Spartans to get some chunk plays and get some confidence.

WR Fredrick Moore

Oct 3, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Fredrick Moore (6) is tackled after catching a pass during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just how involved Fredrick Moore gets will be another thing worth noting. He was Milivojevic's favorite target last Saturday at Wisconsin, and he was thrown to 12 times. This only resulted in four catches and 23 yards, though, so it was hardly the most efficient play for Michigan State's offense that day.

Much like why Bullard is included above, this is simply an Illinois defense and secondary that MSU needs to find some success against. Moore's longest reception through five games and starts with the Green and White is just 18 yards. Michigan State probably wants some more explosiveness and/or YAC from Moore.

CB Charles Brantley

Oct 3, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Darrion Dupree (6) rushes with the football between Michigan State Spartans defensive end Keahnist Thompson (9) and cornerback Charles Brantley (4) during the first quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a good chance cornerback Charles Brantley gets a heck of a matchup this weekend. Illinois boasts one of the most productive receivers in college football, Collin Dixon, who already has 548 receiving yards and eight touchdowns this year. That's more receiving yards than Michigan State's three starting receivers combined. Dixon also has only one fewer touchdown than MSU's entire offense.

The injury situation on the back end for the Spartans remains a bit dire. Starter Tyran Chappell and key reserves Keshawn Williams and NiJhay Burt are all out again this Saturday, and starter Tre Bell has been listed as questionable. That makes Brantley the top corner among those who are 100% available for Saturday. Bell played last week, but when he came out, it was actually true freshman Jeremiah Favorite getting snaps.

DT Eli Coenen

Michigan State’s Eli Coenen celebrates after a sack against Eastern Michigan during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The transfer portal now often gives players opportunities to face their old teams. Most conversations this week will focus on Illinois quarterback Katin Houser's return to East Lansing, but Michigan State defensive tackle Eli Coenen is also going up against his former program. Coenen spent just the 2025 season at Illinois after beginning his career with two seasons at D-II Bemidji State.

Coenen got playing time last year with Illinois, but it was more of a rotational role. He's gotten to become a starter at MSU in 2026 as a 3-tech. He and Ben Roberts (the 2i-tech) have actually been perhaps Michigan State's best duo up to this point this year, and the Spartans have been asking them to provide more and more snaps lately.