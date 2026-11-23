Michigan State football has one game left in what has been a tough 2026 season.

The Spartans sit at 3-8 overall and 1-7 against the Big Ten during Year 1 of the Pat Fitzgerald era, most recently getting blown out 45-7 by No. 13 Oregon. This was never supposed to be a quick turnaround, as Fitzgerald didn't have coaches or players from a previous stop to bring with him, but a huge number of injuries and some failures in critical moments have taken the train off the tracks, so to speak.

Only a road game left against Rutgers (3-8 overall, 2-6 Big Ten) is left. The Scarlet Knights are actually coming off a 25-24 walk-off win at Penn State, where they were significant underdogs. Here are the biggest questions in front of MSU headed into the final week of the year:

Can MSU Finish Strong?

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald watches on during a game against Washington at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The most consistent takeaway from 2026 up to this point has been that this is a Fitzgerald team. Again, the talent isn't remotely there, and the injuries have only exacerbated the issue, but there is a level of fight that has been seen on a weekly basis that makes one optimistic about what this program can look like if and when Fitzgerald gets the correct Jimmies and Joes out there.

There has been at least something to truly play for every single week before this one, though. Even on Friday against Oregon, when Michigan State already knew it would finish with a losing record no matter what, it was Senior Night, and the Spartans had the chance to play spoiler for the Ducks' CFP chances.

At least from the outside, this looks like a tough game to motivate players for. "Hey, if we win this game, we're only tied for last place in the Big Ten" doesn't seem like a good line to use, either. Rutgers isn't an inspiring opponent, and Senior Night and the Spartan Stadium schedule are now done.

Michigan State's resilience has been tested about a million times over this season. This will be one final, unique challenge to see if the principles Fitzgerald is trying to establish are able to hold up when there is every reason to ignore or dismiss them, with nothing on the line.

Who Starts at QB?

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Miami (FL)

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Michigan State quarterback Kayd Coffman throws a pass on the run against Oregon at Spartan Stadium on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

One major on-field question is about who gets the final start under center in 2026. It's pretty much a certainty that starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic will be unavailable. His non-throwing arm was in a big brace on Friday night; Milivojevic sustained that injury during the second quarter of the Washington game.

Third-stringer Kayd Coffman wound up getting his second start of the season against Oregon. Primary backup Cam Fancher hasn't started any games for Michigan State this year. The reason why he didn't start against UCLA or Oregon is because of a leg injury that sidelined him entirely for several weeks and still seems to be nagging him now. Fancher was considered a game-time decision on Friday, but he was unable to go.

Michigan State quarterback Cam Fancher takes a snap against Nebraska at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

When asked about Fancher's status for this coming Saturday in Piscataway, Fitzgerald said that he is "hopeful" that he'll be able to play during the season finale. What is also a factor, though, is whether it's better for MSU's long-term future to start Fancher or start Coffman.

This Rutgers game will be the very last of Fancher's six-year college career. The rise Fitzgerald is imagining for this program will not feature him. It could feature Coffman, though. He's a true freshman and will be eligible until after the 2030 season. Setting the precedent of playing a younger player because he's younger isn't great, but one also wonders just how effective Fancher can be, anyway. His main strength is his mobility, and that leg injury affects that.

Playing both would be a pretty reasonable compromise. This feels like a decent week to get Coffman some reps, but Fancher may still be the guy who gives MSU the best shot at getting a win.

What Wrinkles Get Revealed Late?

Michigan State offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan walks on the field before a game against Michigan at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The "fun" part of these types of games with pretty much zero stakes is that you often see teams play as freely as they've played all season. Offensive play-callers often break out the gadget plays on the final week of the season. There are no more opponents to hide the plays from now, after all.

Michigan State offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan hasn't been afraid to get creative in his first year in East Lansing, whether it be "rhino" packages with a sixth offensive lineman, wildcat formations, or some other unusual plays. MSU's offense is towards the bottom of pretty much every major statistic, but that has largely felt like a talent issue, not a play-calling or scheme issue.