Former Spartans to Learn From the Best in NFL
Former Michigan State football players will have the opportunity to learn under some of the best players in the NFL after signing contracts to play at the next level.
Former Michigan State running back Nate Carter inked a deal with the Atlanta Falcons after not getting his name called this weekend.
Despite an 8-9 record, Atlanta had one of the best running back rooms in the league. Led by former first-round pick Bijan Robinson, who rushed for 14 touchdowns in his second season with the Falcons.
Carter has the potential to make the 53-man roster, bringing his combination of power and speed to the backfield.
The lone Michigan State draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, offensive tackle Luke Newman was selected by the Chicago Bears with the No. 195 pick in the sixth round. The Holy Cross transfer was an impact player during his only season in East Lansing.
Staying in the Midwest, Newman will learn from another tackle who had experience playing in the Northeast. Bears tackle Joe Thuney was a Super Bowl Champion with the New England Patriots, as well as the Kansas City Chiefs.
Thuney is an All-Pro lineman who can provide veteran leadership for Newman as the Bears continue to invest in protecting quarterback Caleb Williams.
The Spartans’ single-season touchdown record holder and former Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne agreed to an undrafted free agent deal with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Thorne will be able to learn the reins from Bengals’ superstar quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow and Throne share a similar path to the league, starting their collegiate career in the Big Ten before transferring to the SEC. However, Burrow had more success during his time at LSU, winning the Heisman Trophy and National Championship.
Thorne also has the opportunity to connect with one of the most prolific receiving corps in the NFL, with newly paid wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Throne has the chance to compete for a backup spot with the Bengals.
In 2023, the NFL added an extra roster spot on game day for an emergency quarterback. Thorne could find himself in this spot with Cincinnati.
