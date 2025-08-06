Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends Former MSU Star to NFC West
Kirk Cousins has cemented himself as one of the most successful NFL players to ever come out of Michigan State. The former Spartan quarterback was taken by Washington in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft, which many questioned due to the team already selecting Robert Griffin III at No. 2 overall.
The move eventually panned out, as Griffin's unfortunate injuries led to Cousins becoming Washington's starter for three full seasons from 2015 to 2017. He'd then sign a lucrative three-year, $84 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings, where he'd spend the next six seasons.
Then came the tough decision last offseason. Cousins felt that the Vikings wouldn't give him the same security that another team would, so he left in free agency. Cousins signed a massive four-year, $180 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons. Fast forward one year later and Cousins has become one of the most intriguing stories in the NFL.
One month after handing Cousins a hefty contract, the Falcons drafted former Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. No. 9 overall. It was a shock to Cousins, who believed he'd be their 'guy' for the next four years.
Cousins is now the backup to Penix Jr. after a disastrous 2024 season where he couldn't find his rhythm with the offense. There have been many trade rumors and speculation, but the Falcons are holding onto Cousins for now, despite his massive price tag.
One crazy trade scenario was recently proposed by CBS Sports, which would send Cousins to a completely different division.
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports called this the "Shanahan Shakeup," which involved three teams. Here's the terms:
- San Francisco 49ers receive Cousins (Falcons) 2026 second-round pick from the Miami Dolphins and 2026 third-round pick from the New Orleans Saints
- Dolphins receive 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy
- Saints receive Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
- Falcons receive 49ers center Matt Hennessy and 2026 fifth-round pick from the Saints
"The 49ers just paid Purdy, which is, but we know Kyle Shanahan has an affinity for his old pal Cousins, and we know Cousins is currently blowing in the wind, awaiting an opportunity as Atlanta's No. 2," Benjamin wrote. "The Purdy-to-Cousins swap might be a downgrade in 2025, but adding a couple of early-round picks could help San Francisco replenish its greater infrastructure."
A trade like this one would more than likely never happen. Cousins still wouldn't get an opportunity to start in this scenario either, so it seems like a weird proposal to say the least.
