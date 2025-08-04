Is There More to MSU's Cousins Not Playing First Preseason Game?
Former Michigan State star quarterback Kirk Cousins has had a long offseason surrounded by speculation, but ultimately, he still remained an Atlanta Falcon, now entering Year 2 with the club.
Cousins has been repping with the twos so far in training camp, likely to continue to serve as second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr.'s backup. But Atlanta has made an interesting decision concerning both quarterbacks as the Falcons head into their first preseason game on Friday against the Detroit Lions.
Falcons coach Raheem Morris announced on Monday that neither quarterback will play in Friday's game. The team will have a scrimmage on Wednesday.
"We will get a good feel after the scrimmage on who needs what, and what you can give somebody," Morris said. "Obviously, we have a young football team so there is going to be a lot more people playing than we had last year. You have some young guys who need to go out there and show some competitive things. We have some positions that are up for battles. That will happen within our own scrimmage and within the preseason games."
This more than likely just means that Atlanta feels good with where Penix and Cousins are at and would like to see those behind them get the reps they need. But is it set in stone that Cousins will remain a backup going into the season?
If Cousins has nothing he needs to prove in preseason, why not consider him for the starting job, a role he has years and years of experience in -- much more than Penix.
Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson was even asked on Friday if Cousins is the better quarterback right now.
"I don't know about that," Robinson said. "We're just – obviously, Kirk's got a ton of experience. He's played a ton of football games. We made that switch late in the season because we felt like Michael was the right quarterback to go with, and Kirk's doing a great job with those guys, with the twos, knowing it is challenging going against the one defense. But feel great with where Mike's at, and Kirk's had a great camp as well.”
It would be surprising if Atlanta ultimately flipped back to Cousins before the season, but anything can happen.
Keep up with all our Michigan State football content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Kirk Cousins when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.