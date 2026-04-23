MSU to NFL Tracker: See Where Spartans are Selected, Signed

It's time to see where every former Michigan State player ends up.

The NFL Draft officially begins on Thursday. A few Spartans are real hopefuls to get picked, but some more will likely find landing spots as undrafted free agents or by getting rookie minicamp invitations. Keep checking below for live updates on where MSU players are going.

Draft Picks

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan State offensive lineman Matt Gulbin (OL25) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Michigan State is entering the 2026 NFL Draft with 324 selections, ranking 17th all-time. Since 1941, MSU has had at least one player selected in every NFL Draft except 2021, which was held right after a shortened season due to COVID.

No Spartans have been picked as of yet. Keep following here for when one does get chosen.

Player Round Overall Pick NFL Team

UDFA Signings and Minicamp Invitations

Michigan State CB Malcolm Bell looks on during the Spartans' game against the USC Trojans on Sept. 20, 2025. | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Another path into the league is as an undrafted free agent. Most good players are going to get picked, but guys have slipped through the cracks before. Brian Hoyer, a former Spartan, went undrafted in 2009 and ended up spending 15 seasons in the NFL, mostly as a backup quarterback. According to Sportrac , that meant over $38 million in career earnings.

UDFAs and minicamp signings won't start coming in until after the draft ends. Check back here when it does.

Date Name Team UDFA or Minicamp Invite

Next Potential NFL Prospects

Michigan State's Jordan Hall participates in a drill during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This year's team does boast a few players who could end up joining the professional ranks.

One player who is in line to be a part of the 2027 NFL Draft class is linebacker Jordan Hall , who was Michigan State's leading tackler in 2025 and is the heartbeat of the team in many ways. His production as an MIKE linebacker is already great, but he also seems like the type of player who NFL teams will have a positive opinion of after having a conversation with him.

Michigan State's Trent Fraley, right, and Ben Murawski participate in a drill during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Left tackle Ben Murawski is another name to watch for next year's class. He will have to improve as a pass blocker this season, but he moves people against their will in the run game pretty consistently. Being 6-foot-7 and 340 pounds certainly helps his case, too. Blindside tackles are always in high demand, too.

Running back Cam Edwards can also play himself into draft position. He transferred alongside Murawski from UConn to MSU, both perhaps trying to prove themselves at the Big Ten level (over half of last season's draft class was from a Big Ten or SEC school, after all). Edwards ran for 1,240 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Huskies last season to potentially put himself on some radars.

Michigan State's Cam Edwards runs the ball during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images