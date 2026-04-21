Projecting MSU's Running Back Depth Chart Following Spring

Running back has the chance to be Michigan State's strongest position in 2026.

The Spartans have at least four solid options in their room and in the backfield right now, and then some other interesting pieces in the room as well. Here's a quick breakdown on each one:

RB1 - Cam Edwards (R-Sr.)

Michigan State's Cam Edwards runs the ball during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The star of the running back room is UConn transfer Cam Edwards . He only got a few carries at the beginning of Michigan State's " Spring Showcase " on Saturday, but Edwards will likely be getting the highest share of the touches next season.

Edwards was one of the biggest gets in the transfer portal this offseason. He ran for 1,240 rushing yards (15th in the FBS ) and 15 touchdowns (tied for 13th in the FBS) for the Huskies in 2025. With one last year of eligibility left, Edwards can potentially be the best back to come through East Lansing since Kenneth Walker III.

RB2 - Jaziun Patterson (Sr.)

Iowa Hawkeyes running back Jaziun Patterson (4) runs with the ball as Iowa State Cyclones' defensive line Domonique Orange (95) and linebacker Rylan Barnes (41) attempt to tackle during the third quarter in the Cy-Hawk football at Jack Trice Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The gap between RB1 and RB2 is probably bigger than the gap between RB2 and RB4. I'd give the second spot to Iowa transfer Jaziun Patterson at the moment. He's a proven, solid backup option at the Big Ten level and was the Hawkeyes' second running back last season, carrying the ball 60 times for 296 yards (4.9 yards per carry).

Really, it might be best to consider Patterson as RB2a. The next two guys are right there with him as RB2b and RB2c, but I gave the edge to Patterson here because of his experience and what he's done in the past.

RB3 - Marvis Parrish (So.)

Michigan State's Marvis Parrish runs the ball during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The best receiving back Michigan State now has is Western Kentucky transfer Marvis Parrish , who I think will eventually become a Power Four-level featured back someday. Parrish ran for 576 yards at WKU as a true freshman, but his 36 receptions for 203 yards add another serious dimension to his game.

Last season, MSU completed 30 passes to its top two running backs (Makhi Frazier, Elijah Tau-Tolliver) combined. The addition of Parrish, who was somehow ranked 196th among running backs in the transfer portal by On3 , was one of the Spartans' most underrated moves this offseason.

RB4 - Brandon Tullis (Jr.)

Oct 18, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Brandon Tullis (7) runs with the ball during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Back with MSU is junior Brandon Tullis , who was the primary backup for much of the 2025 season and has stuck around despite the coaching changes, the portal additions, and the departure of Frazier, a childhood friend.

Tullis can be the guy Michigan State can turn to in short third-down or goal-line situations. When it's third-and-one, and the other team has a seven- or eight-man box, Tullis will usually be the one getting the ball. Standing at 234 pounds, he's the heaviest option among this group of four players who are expected to see the most carries by a healthy margin.

RB5 - Jace Clarizio (R-Fr.)

Michigan State's Jace Clarizio warms up during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Starting the rest of the group is redshirt freshman Jace Clarizio , who sat out his true freshman season with a calf injury. The question will be just how well Clarizio has recovered and whether he can truly explode off that injured calf.

MSU had to fend off Alabama to land Clarizio as a high school recruit; there is still a lot of potential here.

RB6 - Kenneth Williams (R-Jr.)

Michigan State's Kenneth Williams, left, celebrates a touchdown run with Nick Sharpe during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hovering around the running back room is kick return specialist Kenneth Williams , who has the potential to make a big play any time he touches the football. He only got one carry during the Spartans' spring finale, and he took it 67 yards for the exhibition's only touchdown. Williams only got five carries at Nebraska last season, though.

Williams' main role for Michigan State will be returning those kickoffs. He's one of the best in college football at it, returning one kick for a touchdown last season and averaging 32.9 yards per return. It was enough to be a second-team all-Big Ten selection from the media and a third-team choice by the coaches.

RB7 - Zion Gist (R-Fr.)

Michigan State's Zion Gist runs the ball during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Finishing out the scholarship options is redshirt freshman Zion Gist , who flipped from Western Michigan to MSU as a high school recruit and redshirted in 2025. He got three carries during MSU's spring game, totaling three yards (unofficially) on three carries.

Other RB Names: Jaxon McCaig (R-So.), Darrin Jones Jr. (Fr.), and Cedric Williams Jr. (Fr.)

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images