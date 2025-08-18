Predicting MSU WR Nick Marsh's 2025 Stats
Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh is looking to become one of college football’s top offensive players in 2025.
Marsh was one of the Spartans’ lone bright spots on the offensive side of the ball last season, totaling 41 receptions for 649 yards and three touchdowns. He made unbelievable plays and helped MSU win a few games.
He will not sneak up on anyone this year; everyone knows Marsh will be the focal point of this offense. That’s why Jonathan Smith and the coaching staff added receiver talent around him to take the pressure off the sophomore.
Marsh and quarterback Aidan Chiles have developed a strong connection on and off the field, which should lead to major statistical production this upcoming season.
So, let’s predict what Marsh’s season could look like in 2025.
Receptions: 62
It is not unreasonable to think Marsh could have a 20-reception jump as he develops.
Chiles will look his way first on almost every passing play, and Marsh is more likely than not to come down with a ball thrown his way. He has shown an incredible catch radius and the ability to run almost every route on the tree.
While MSU will want Chiles to spread the ball around to players like Omari Kelly and Jack Velling, Marsh will always be his first read. That should lead to a major jump in receptions for the star receiver.
Yards: 980
Marsh averaged 15.8 yards per reception last season, so if that remains consistent, this will be his total yardage output.
While Marsh will want to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark, these numbers mark a 300-plus-yard increase. That number would have been the 34th-most in college football last season and sixth in the Big Ten.
Expect Marsh to increase his receiving yards totals, and expect him to do it in a big way.
Touchdowns: 8
If the Spartans throw the ball in the red zone, they should be tossing it up to Marsh on goal-line fades or letting him go one-on-one with a defender on a slant.
Marsh’s strong hands and absurd athletic ability make him a strong red-zone target, and the Spartans should treat him as such. Giving as many scoring opportunities to your best player as possible is a smart investment.
MSU struggled to score points last season. The best remedy is throwing the ball to Marsh in the red zone, which they will do much more of.
