MSU WR Marsh to Get First Crack at Boston College
When the Michigan State Spartans took on Prairie View A&M last season, star wide receiver Nick Marsh caught a pass from Aidan Chiles on third down, picked up a first down, and took a shot from Panthers defensive back Keon Jones.
That shot to the knee caused Marsh to get up limping, and concern washed over Spartan fans that their newest star, who just had a breakout game in an upset victory over Maryland, could miss time with an injury.
Fortunately, Marsh did not miss much time at all with that ailment, but he was held out of MSU’s following game, a road matchup with the Boston College Eagles.
The Spartans eventually lost the game to BC, 23-19. All the blame cannot be placed on Chiles for struggling without his receivers, but it certainly did not help that Marsh was not able to go.
Now, MSU’s best pass-catcher is healthy and ready to take on a defense that had the fortune of not lining up against him last season.
Nick Marsh vs. Boston College
Marsh had a modest game against Western Michigan last Friday, catching five passes for 32 yards and a 7-yard touchdown pass. Some fans expected more statistical production from the sophomore, but he did a solid job beating the WMU defense in several ways.
Marsh is projected to be one of the top receivers in the country this season. He was the No. 2 receiving leader among freshmen in the Big Ten last season, trailing only Ohio State megastar Jeremiah Smith.
The Eagles’ defense did a good job against MSU’s receivers last season, holding Chiles to a completion percentage under 50 and forcing him into three interceptions. With Marsh active, that should not be the case.
BC defensive coordinator Tim Lewis did not have to account for the big-bodied Marsh last season, which will cause him to spend extra time at night preparing for this Spartan team.
Who knows what kind of game Marsh will have against the Eagles? It feels reasonable to think he will have a big game against them, despite their talented and experienced defensive backs.
Boston College avoided Marsh in 2024. They won’t have the same luxury of avoiding the more talented version of the Spartan star this time around.
