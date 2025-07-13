MSU's Safety Duo Will Lead the Way
The Michigan State Spartans have several unknowns about their defense.
Who will rush the passer? Who are the top cornerbacks? How will they replace all of last year’s production?
These are some of the questions that Spartan fans have as the team looks to break its bowl drought in 2025. Jonathan Smith and his staff did work to answer these questions in the offseason.
However, one of MSU’s most reliable spots on defense comes from returning talent: the safety position.
Malik Spencer and Nikai Martinez are back from last year’s squad after having solid individual seasons. Smith, defensive coordinator Joe Rossi, and secondary coach Blue Adams will rely on Spencer and Martinez to lead the way for the rest of the defense.
The Spartans have experienced cornerbacks like Joshua Eaton and Nijhay Burt, but those players do not have experience playing in East Lansing. If they make mistakes learning the new system, Spencer and Martinez can help make up for it.
Before last season, Spencer was considered to be a sleeper NFL Draft prospect. Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz heard from NFL scouts who said he could hear his name called with a good 2024 campaign.
That did not materialize, as Spencer regressed from his solid 2023 campaign and dealt with injuries. It is now up to him to bounce back from last year’s season and rediscover himself as a player.
Spencer has immense talent, especially as a run defender. According to Pro Football Focus, he earned a 69.0 run-defense grade, the second-highest of his career (he earned a career-high 81.6 grade in 2023).
Playing his final season in East Lansing, MSU will rely on Spencer to be a leader.
Martinez transferred in last offseason from UCF after Jaden Mangham’s sudden departure. Spartan fans worried about what the defense would look like without Mangham, who was expected to be a top contributor.
Martinez had a better season for the Spartans than Mangham did for the Michigan Wolverines, totaling 51 tackles, three for loss, two passes defended and two interceptions. He made several timely plays for MSU last season.
Martinez was arguably MSU’s most consistent defender last season, and fans are glad he is back for one more season.
Stay up to date with all of our content related to Michigan State football when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and don't forget to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Also, follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.