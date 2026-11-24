EAST LANSING — At one point this fall, an agent sent Pat Fitzgerald an email containing a list of their clients he should look at. Some of Fitzgerald's own players were on it.

"It's almost comical," Fitzgerald said about it Monday. "You know what I mean? It would be like, 'Hey, listen, can you take a look at this?' And then you put everything you don't want everybody else to read on there. It's probably being sent by an intern in these agents' offices, I'm assuming, without doing any proofing."

Fitzgerald's first Michigan State team sits at 3-8 overall and just 1-6 against the Big Ten during his first year with the program. Only a game at Rutgers is left. This coming offseason was identified as a big one, though, even before the season turned for the worse. Fitzgerald said that his team would be "completely different" next season way back in Week 3 after MSU's loss at Notre Dame.

'The Plan'

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald watches on during a game against Washington at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

One interesting thing Fitzgerald has said a few times now is that his goal in the portal last year was largely to just fill in a locker room. Michigan State ended up bringing in 32 different guys out of the transfer portal, and about 24-25 of them have been or were serious contributors for MSU at some point this season.

This year, though, Fitzgerald says it's a lot more about filling in smaller, more specific holes. The Spartans probably will need at least 20 new portal players this cycle to truly get the roster to a competitive level in the Big Ten, but it is an important distinction.

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald leads his team out of the tunnel against Illinois at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

"Moving forward, my expectation is now, we're just filling the holes that we have," Fitzgerald said.

"As opposed to last year, when I got here, getting to know everybody... getting to know everybody in the organization, getting to know the players, and then putting together a portal board in a very short amount of time, while also having retention conversations, and then going, 'OK, the portal's about to open. Here's the massive amount of holes we have. Let's go fill a locker room with the best players available to us, with the resources we have to be able to go out and be competitive to win.

"We're in a totally different place than we were at this time last year, if that makes sense."

Michigan State athletic director Dan Bartholomae on the sidelines of MSU's football game vs. Eastern Michigan at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

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The "resources" are a big factor, too. This is going to be Michigan State's fifth consecutive losing season. High school recruits and transfer portal players still want to go somewhere they can win. This means MSU probably needs to overpay or outbid its competition for the players it wants or needs (I've heard this referred to as a "suck tax," which is a humorous way of putting it).

The Athletic estimated the Spartans' 2026 roster to be worth about $21-24 million back in September. That number is probably good enough to be competitive for a program that hadn't been struggling lately, but it's perhaps not enough for Michigan State's situation.

New athletic director Dan Bartholomae has prioritized this. He said during his introductory press conference that the goal should be to try to get MSU into the top third of the Big Ten in how it spends on its football roster. That's the area where the most successful programs tend to sit. Bartholomae also said in an October letter that, "Football must be resourced to be competitive immediately, and they will be. Providing those resources as we build towards the future is my primary focus every day."

Fitzgerald and Bartholomae are talking like people who know financial reinforcements are coming or have already arrived. Just how far those reinforcements might stretch, especially as every other program in America tries to increase its own spending, is the main question.

December Schedule, Retainment Efforts

Michigan State’s Jayden Savoury celebrates after making a catch against Nebraska during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. The catch was later called incomplete upon review. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

December will be a bit of an interesting month for Michigan State. Fitzgerald's original calendar featured dates packed with bowl practices and preps for a hypothetical opponent, but that's off the table now. There were "alternative calendars" at the ready from MSU's staff, though, and one of those options seems to have been selected.

The first days of the "offseason" will likely be packed with talks with recruits and exit meetings. The early signing period goes from Dec. 2-4 for football, which is when the majority of the Spartans' 2027 recruiting class should make their decisions officially official.

December is also the month when every college football player with remaining eligibility basically decides to stay or hit the transfer portal. That's the period when formal talks between a player and his current team seem to happen, though retention is a little more complex than that.

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald greets players on the sidelines against Eastern Michigan at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

"Your retention conversations are happening every day with the way that you coach and develop your players," Fitzgerald said. "I don't think it's gotta be a formal sit-down for your guys to know whether or not they wanna play for you, frankly. And I think you do have to have the formal conversations, and those are, at times, really positive: 'This is where you're at, this is where we see you going,' so on and so forth.

"And then, frankly, because of the system and the way it's set up, there's other ones where it's like, 'Hey, it's gonna be tough probably for you to play. What's in your best interest, and how can we help you?' And that's kind of where this world is going now for college football players over the next month."