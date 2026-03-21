Michigan State Now Turns Focus to Key Louisville Threats

Michigan State bounced back dominantly after losing its final two games of the regular season and conference tournament, overwhelming North Dakota State in the opening round of March Madness.

Michigan State was highly efficient offensively, shooting 59% from the field and 50% from three-point range. The Spartans also held a 35 to 32 rebounding edge and doubled the Bison in assists, 26 to 13.

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper (15) seeks at the postgame press conference after the game against the North Dakota State Bison during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Carson Cooper led the way from the opening tip, finishing with 20 points and 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. He was perfect from the field in the first half at 6-6 and finished 7-9 overall while also going 6-6 from the free throw line.

Coen Carr and Jaxon Kohler added strong performances. Carr finished with 17 points on 6-8 shooting, including a three-pointer and a perfect 4-4 from the free-throw line. Kohler contributed 12 points on 4-9 shooting, and 3-6 from beyond the arc.

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) looks to pass during the second half against the North Dakota State Bison during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Although Jeremy Fears scored just seven points, he controlled the game as a facilitator with 11 assists and consistently created open looks for his teammates.

Michigan State now advances to face the Louisville Cardinals in the second round. The Spartans hold a 4-2 all-time record against Louisville, including a 2015 March Madness win that sent them to the Final Four. With star guard Mikel Brown Jr. ruled out, the Spartans will need to focus on limiting other key contributors.

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) reacts to a play during the second half against the South Florida Bulls during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Isaac McKneely

Isaac McKneely was outstanding against USF, finishing with 23 points on 8-11 shooting, including 7-10 from three-point range. His performance drew comparisons to elite shooters due to his ability to score in multiple ways.

McKneely has been one of Louisville’s most reliable perimeter threats all season, shooting 39.2% from three on seven attempts per game. Michigan State must limit its clean looks, as he can score off the dribble, coming off screens, and in catch-and-shoot situations.

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) drives to the basket against South Florida Bulls guard Wes Enis (2) during the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Ryan Conwell

Ryan Conwell has been a consistent scorer, especially with Brown missing time during the season. He is averaging a team high 18.7 points per game on 40.6% shooting from the field and 34% from three.

Although Conwell shot just 5-14 from the field and 2-7 from three against South Florida, he still finished with 18 points. That performance was below his usual efficiency, as he is capable of much stronger shooting nights.

Mar 18, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Louisville Cardinals Forward Sananda Fru (13) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Sananda Fru

Sananda Fru anchors Louisville’s defense. He leads the team with 1.4 blocks per game and is the only player averaging more than one block.

Fru’s defensive versatility is also valuable, as he averages 0.5 steals and can guard multiple positions. His presence in the paint will challenge Michigan State’s ability to score inside.

Feb 23, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) on the court in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Even without Mikel Brown Jr., the Cardinals have multiple scoring threats and a strong defensive presence. If Michigan State can limit Isaac McKneely’s perimeter shooting, contain Ryan Conwell’s scoring, and find ways to attack around Sananda Fru, the Spartans will be in a strong position to advance to the Sweet Sixteen.