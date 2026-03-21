Michigan State Now Turns Focus to Key Louisville Threats
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Michigan State bounced back dominantly after losing its final two games of the regular season and conference tournament, overwhelming North Dakota State in the opening round of March Madness.
Michigan State was highly efficient offensively, shooting 59% from the field and 50% from three-point range. The Spartans also held a 35 to 32 rebounding edge and doubled the Bison in assists, 26 to 13.
Carson Cooper led the way from the opening tip, finishing with 20 points and 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. He was perfect from the field in the first half at 6-6 and finished 7-9 overall while also going 6-6 from the free throw line.
Coen Carr and Jaxon Kohler added strong performances. Carr finished with 17 points on 6-8 shooting, including a three-pointer and a perfect 4-4 from the free-throw line. Kohler contributed 12 points on 4-9 shooting, and 3-6 from beyond the arc.
Although Jeremy Fears scored just seven points, he controlled the game as a facilitator with 11 assists and consistently created open looks for his teammates.
Michigan State now advances to face the Louisville Cardinals in the second round. The Spartans hold a 4-2 all-time record against Louisville, including a 2015 March Madness win that sent them to the Final Four. With star guard Mikel Brown Jr. ruled out, the Spartans will need to focus on limiting other key contributors.
Isaac McKneely
Isaac McKneely was outstanding against USF, finishing with 23 points on 8-11 shooting, including 7-10 from three-point range. His performance drew comparisons to elite shooters due to his ability to score in multiple ways.
McKneely has been one of Louisville’s most reliable perimeter threats all season, shooting 39.2% from three on seven attempts per game. Michigan State must limit its clean looks, as he can score off the dribble, coming off screens, and in catch-and-shoot situations.
Ryan Conwell
Ryan Conwell has been a consistent scorer, especially with Brown missing time during the season. He is averaging a team high 18.7 points per game on 40.6% shooting from the field and 34% from three.
Although Conwell shot just 5-14 from the field and 2-7 from three against South Florida, he still finished with 18 points. That performance was below his usual efficiency, as he is capable of much stronger shooting nights.
Sananda Fru
Sananda Fru anchors Louisville’s defense. He leads the team with 1.4 blocks per game and is the only player averaging more than one block.
Fru’s defensive versatility is also valuable, as he averages 0.5 steals and can guard multiple positions. His presence in the paint will challenge Michigan State’s ability to score inside.
Even without Mikel Brown Jr., the Cardinals have multiple scoring threats and a strong defensive presence. If Michigan State can limit Isaac McKneely’s perimeter shooting, contain Ryan Conwell’s scoring, and find ways to attack around Sananda Fru, the Spartans will be in a strong position to advance to the Sweet Sixteen.
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Luke Joseph is a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he serves as a general sports reporter On SI, covering the NFL and college athletics with insight and expertise.