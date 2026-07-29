One Question Surrounding MSU's Key Newcomers Ahead of Fall Camp

A massive chunk of Michigan State's production this season will have come from the transfer portal this offseason.

The Spartans brought in 32 transfers this offseason, and I currently have 14 of them as either offensive or defensive starters ahead of training camp. Below is one question surrounding each of those projected starters ahead of the fall.

Offensive Newcomers

RB Cam Edwards

Michigan State's Cam Edwards runs the ball during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Question: Can Edwards' massive production at UConn translate to the Big Ten?

UConn transfer Cam Edwards was one of MSU's most exciting transfer portal additions this winter. He was one of the most productive running backs in the entire country last season with the Huskies, rushing for 1,240 yards and scoring 15 touchdowns.

UConn, one of college football's few remaining independent teams, played mostly Group of Five teams, though. Edwards averaged 61.0 rushing yards per game and just 3.8 yards per carry during three contests against ACC competition. Only one of his rushing touchdowns came during those three games as well.

WR KK Smith

Apr 12, 2025; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver KK Smith (11) lines up during the Blue-Gold game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Question: Can Smith earn a starting role?

There is a very open competition in the wide receiver room ahead of fall camp. Slot receiver Chrishon McCray is already comfortably in the starting lineup, but five names seem like they're competing for two spots at X and Z receiver: KK Smith , Fredrick Moore, Rodney Bullard Jr., Charles Taplin, and Samson Gash. Smith transferred from Notre Dame to MSU this winter, likely looking for some more playing time, and he feels like a favorite to earn one of those two spots ahead of camp.

TE Carson Gulker

The Grand Valley State football team edged Ferris State in the Anchor Bone rivalry on Saturday at Ferris State. Carson Gulker | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Question: How will MSU utilize Gulker's unique skillset?

Carson Gulker is probably the most unorthodox football player the Spartans have this season. He has served in roles as a quarterback, running back, and tight end during his time at D-II Ferris State. How much offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan uses those abilities to throw and run will be very interesting to see.

OT Ben Murawski

Michigan State's Ben Murawski and the rest of the offensive line participate in a drill during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Question: How will Murawski's pass-blocking hold up?

The second UConn transfer we're discussing, Ben Murawski , is another highly touted portal addition for Michigan State. He was the fifth-highest-graded run-blocker on PFF among offensive tackles last season. Murawski's pass-blocking grade was down at 54.4 (below average), though. Those grades are hardly gospel, but with him being MSU's left tackle and Alessio Milivojevic's blindside blocker, his performance in pass pro is absolutely crucial.

OG Nick Sharpe

Michigan State's Nick Sharpe, right, and Robert Wright Jr. run a drill during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Question: Left or right guard?

South Carolina transfer Nick Sharpe will almost certainly be a starter this fall, but the question is whether he's at left or right guard. Sharpe played on the left side with the Gamecocks last fall, but he only played right guard when he was at Wake Forest before that, where he worked with Nick Tabacca, the Spartans' new offensive line coach. Sharpe was practicing on the left side during the spring game in April, so that feels like the likely side right now.

C Trent Fraley

Michigan State's Trent Fraley, right, and Ben Murawski participate in a drill during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Question: Could a lack of height become a problem?

North Dakota State transfer Trent Fraley is on the shorter side for an offensive lineman, standing at 6'1". Last year's center, Matt Gulbin, stood at 6'4". Fraley was named the FCS's top center last season, but he'll be facing bigger and faster athletes in the Big Ten.

Defensive Newcomers

DT Eli Coenen

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans linebacker Kenny Soares Jr. (23) and defensive lineman Eli Coenen (96) walk together during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Question: Can Coenen continue to rise?

Eli Coenen has taken a longer road than most to get to East Lansing. The redshirt junior started at Division II Bemidji State, spending two years there before jumping to the Big Ten at Illinois. Coenen originally only got occasional snaps to start the year for the Fighting Illini, but he saw a big uptick during the back half of the season. If Coenen can continue his climb, he'll be one of Michigan State's better defensive pieces.

EDGE Kenny Soares Jr.

Michigan State's Kenny Soares Jr. prepares for a play during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Question: Can Soares become an effective pass rusher after his position change?

NC State transfer Kenny Soares Jr. had been a linebacker for his whole career, switching between spots at middle linebacker and outside linebacker. Michigan State is putting him at rush end, though, which is a hybrid between OLB and defensive end. Soares only has 3.0 career sacks, including just 0.5 last year, but he'll be a big part of MSU's pass rush this year.

DE Keahnist Thompson

From left, Michigan State's Keahnist Thompson, Eli Coenen, Hudson Aultman and Chris Piwowarczyk run a drill during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Question: Can Thompson become a go-to pass rusher in jump from FCS?

Weber State transfer Keahnist Thompson's 4.0 sacks last season don't entirely jump off the page. It's a decent figure, but not one that feels all too exciting for somebody going from the FCS to the Big Ten. Keep in mind it was in just nine games, though, and factor in that 1.5 of those sacks came against Big 12 foe Arizona, and Thompson does become a more interesting part of this team.

LB Dion Crawford

Sep 7, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) leaps over Buffalo Bulls linebacker Dion Crawford (18) and runs in for a touchdown during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Question: Is it MIKE or WILL linebacker for Crawford?

Buffalo transfer Dion Crawford is another incoming player who can be used in a variety of ways. He's got a good history as a pass rusher with 12.0 career sacks, and he seems like a decent option at both the MIKE and WILL linebacker positions. Jordan Hall will certainly start at MIKE, but Crawford could be the second option to get the "green dot" and serve as the quarterback of the defense.

CB Charles Brantley

Michigan State's Charles Brantley, left, celebrates with Ken Talley after an interception against Prairie View A&M during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Brantley's interception was called back on a penalty. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Question: Can Brantley regain his 2024 form?

Charles Brantley isn't really a newbie to Michigan State, but he still left for Miami (FL) at the end of the day. Brantley played in only three games during his lone year with the Hurricanes, and after being limited for much of the spring due to injury, seeing if he can play at the all-conference level he was at during the 2024 season with MSU will be another point of intrigue.

CB Tre Bell

Michigan State's Tre Bell jokes with teammates during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Question: Could Bell be a pleasant surprise at CB2?

Iowa State transfer Tre Bell is one player who may have a breakout year. He began his career at FCS Lindenwood, where he only started here and there over three seasons. Then, he went to ISU and wound up starting eight games, partially due to some early-season injuries in the Cyclones' secondary. Bell played pretty well, and he'll look to keep it up with a Week 1 starting spot waiting for him this time.

NB Michael Richard

Sep 6, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive back Michael Richard (1) intercepts a pass from LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (not pictured) during the first half against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Question: Will Richards' smaller frame translate in coverage vs. Big Ten receivers?

Louisiana Tech transfer Michael Richard is one of the smallest defensive backs on the Michigan State roster, standing at 5'10" and 179 pounds. He's expected to be the Spartans' starting nickelback, meaning he'll be the fifth DB on the field, usually guarding the other team's slot receivers.

SS Devin Vaught

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State running back Marvis Parrish (21) carries the ball as safety Devin Vaught (2) chases during MSU's "Spring Showcase" inside Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Question: Can Vaught continue to force takeaways?

One of the big things Maine transfer Devin Vaught has going for him is his six total interceptions during his career. He's gotten three each in the last two seasons. MSU only forced nine turnovers last year, the second-fewest in the Big Ten. The Spartans may look to Vaught to get in front of a pass or two this year.