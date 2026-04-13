Why MSU's Kenneth Williams Could Be Dynamic in 2026

Historically, transfer portal running backs named "Kenneth W." do very well at Michigan State.

OK, I'll cool the jets, but Nebraska transfer Kenneth Williams really can carve out an interesting role with the Spartans in 2026. Williams was the media's second-team All-Big Ten selection as a kick returner last season, averaging 32.9 yards per return with one 95-yard "house call" against Northwestern.

What To Know About Williams

April 9, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State running back and kick returner Kenneth Williams speaks following a spring practice at the Skandalaris Football Center. | Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Williams had always wanted to play for MSU. He's from Detroit and had stops at Detroit Leadership Academy and Eastpointe High School, but he still transferred to Lincoln High School in Nebraska for his senior year before joining the Cornhuskers.

"My initial thoughts on Michigan State is, you know, just being back home," Williams said this past Thursday. "Michigan State has really just been a dream school for me since I was a kid. I always wanted to play here."

Running back is Williams' listed position, but he hasn't had many opportunities to play it. He received just six total carries over his three full seasons at Nebraska, gaining 27 yards. Williams also has one reception for 20 yards during his career.

Even though the Spartans' running back room is pretty deep, Williams seems to be carving out a bit of a role there. MSU held a closed scrimmage on Saturday, but the team posted a photo appearing to show Williams celebrating a touchdown. Also in that photo are key offensive linemen Rakeem Johnson, Trent Fraley , and Conner Moore , which could mean that Williams is getting some first-team reps.

Stadium scenes 📸 pic.twitter.com/cbcTluQK9H — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) April 12, 2026

Adding another option to the Michigan State backfield that already includes at least four or five realistic options on the depth chart can be great, but the obvious route to contribution for Williams remains in the return game. Now playing for special teams coordinator LeVar Woods , who was rivals with Williams at Iowa, can create an interesting dynamic. Williams didn't get the chance to return a kick against the Hawkeyes last year, which might've been by design.

"He's just known for just being a great coach at what he does in special teams," Williams said of Woods. "I feel like him bringing me here to Michigan State, he just gave us the opportunity just to be great and stuff like that... The whole special teams [at Iowa] was just a good unit. Coach Woods did a lot of good things with them. He's just bringing it here to Michigan State."

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