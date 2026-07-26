The Spartans have the chance to bolster their roster with the return of Jaxon Kohler, which would be the biggest addition of the off-season, even if it would simply mean Kohler not having to leave the team at the end of the day.

However, there would be a lot of stipulations regarding the players on the team and how they interact with Kohler, as well as how their individual games shift with the veteran back on the court.

Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler (0) reacts after getting fouled by Connecticut guard Solo Ball (1) during the second half of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball East Regional game against UConn at Capital One Arena in Washington DC on Friday, March 27, 2026. Michigan State lost the game 67-63. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Some would greatly benefit from his return, such as Jeremy Fears Jr. by getting a familiar and trustworthy player back, while others would benefit in some ways but lose out in other ways, such as Anton Bonke losing some spotlight to Kohler.

However, one player would stand to lose the most from Kohler's potential return, as he could lose most, if not all, of his starting chances for this season because of the spot that would be taken by Kohler. That player is Ethan Taylor.

Why Ethan Taylor Would Lose

Michigan State’s Ethan Taylor sings autographs and takes pictures with fans during the Moneyball Pro-Am on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at Holt High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Taylor, in a very similar sense to Bonke, was brought in as a high school recruit to take over for the losses of Carson Cooper and the aforementioned Kohler, who were the only major problems Tom Izzo had to solve this off-season.

Bonke would stand to lose some of his potential fanbase because of the familiar face, immense skill, and long-time experience in the Big Ten, but that would be the only major thing at risk, and he would still be starting.

Michigan State and Team LAFCU’s Ethan Taylor scores against Team BLT’s during the Moneyball Pro-Am on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at Holt High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Taylor, on the other hand, already had low chances of starting since he is not only a rookie, whom Izzo rarely starts right away, but would most likely need to earn his role later in the season, but would now have no distinct role to take over for.

If Kohler returned, he would still get time on the court, yes, but with Bonke accompanying Kohler to reform the two big men that he needs, Taylor would have to wait for one of those two to be off the court for some reason, such as an injury, which would be unlikely.

The Benefit In The Long Run

Team LAFCU and Michigan State's Ethan Taylor, left, slaps hands with MSU teammate Jeremy Fears during the Moneyball Pro-Am game against Team Tri-Star on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at Holt High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Overall, the team is better if Kohler can return, which would give them a much better chance at reaching the national championship and would allow Taylor a solid season of learning behind veterans who have been in the college game for a while.

Then, when Kohler would have to be gone for good, Taylor would be more ready than ever before to get substantial minutes on the court and be the anchor the team will need next year. It would be tough to get minutes this year, but it would build his game and level him up for the years to come.