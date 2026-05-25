MSU Players Who Could Be Picked in 2026 MLB Draft

Michigan State baseball is now looking towards the offseason.

The Spartans reached the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, but MSU lost to USC and finished the season 24-32 overall. Michigan State hasn't made the NCAA Tournament since 2012, which is actually the program's lone appearance since 1980.

Michigan State's head coach Jake Boss Jr. heads to the dugout during the seventh inning in the game against Ohio State on Friday, April 18, 2025, at McLane Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The focus now shifts to this year's MLB Draft and whether the Spartans will have anyone get picked. The draft spans 20 rounds, but those who go the college route cannot enter the draft until after their third year.

MSU had one selection last season. That was LHP Joseph Dzierwa , who went in the second round to the Baltimore Orioles and was recently promoted to the AA level (two steps away from the bigs). These are some candidates to join Dzierwa in the professional ranks.

OF Parker Picot

Michigan State's Parker Picot catches a ball hit by Lugnuts' Nate Nankil in the second inning on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, during the Crosstown Showdown at Jackson Field in Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State's biggest power bat this season was junior Parker Picot, a former Alabama transfer. He led the team with a 1.026 OPS (getting that number above 1.000 is considered pretty impressive), slugging 14 home runs with 41 RBIs. His slugging percentage of .669 was tops on the team.

A little more than 10% of Picot's official at-bats ended in home runs this season. He has a strikeout problem, but the modern age of baseball has made that matter less and less. The power in his bat would definitely make Picot a potential selection for an MLB club later on in the draft.

RHP Nolan Higgins

Michigan State's Nolan Higgins delivers a pitch during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game against Iowa, Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of MSU's relievers is also worth a look. Nolan Higgins doesn't necessarily have the greatest statistics with a 5.20 ERA this season and a 6.87 ERA across his collegiate career, but there is projectability in Higgins' arm.

He typically sits around the mid-90s with his fastball, which is the sort of velocity big-league clubs will be seeking from prospects. Higgins also more than cut his walk rate in half this past season, going from 5.4 per nine innings as a junior to just 2.6 as a senior, which shows much-improved control.

INF Randy Seymour

Michigan State's Randy Seymour rounds third base on his way to a score against Ohio State during the fourth inning on Friday, April 18, 2025, at McLane Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Infielder Randy Seymour is another greatly improved upperclassman. He improved his OPS by more than 100 points from his junior year to his senior season (.745 to .849). His 16 home runs and his 55 RBIs were both the most on the team. He was one of two players to start all 56 games this season (the other being Ryan McKay).

Seymour also came through during big moments for the Spartans. He had a pair of homers and six RBIs during Michigan State's upset series win at Louisville to open the season, three RBIs in a series against Michigan, and three RBIs during MSU's upset win over Purdue that began the Big Ten Tournament.

Michigan State's head coach Jake Boss Jr. heads to the dugout during the seventh inning in the game against Ohio State on Friday, April 18, 2025, at McLane Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nick Williams

Redshirt senior Nick Williams was also another nice power bat for the Spartans. His OPS of .974 ranked second to Picot on the team.

Williams finished with 14 doubles (second on the team), two triples (t-second), and six homers (t-third) during his third season with the program after beginning at Wabash Valley CC. He also walked more times (25) than he struck out (20), allowing him to lead the team in on-base percentage (.434).

Michigan State's head coach Jake Boss Jr. looks on from the dugout in the first inning on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, during the Crosstown Showdown against the Lugnuts'at Jackson Field in Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images